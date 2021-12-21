Asymptomatic students asked to quarantine by groups outside the Anne Arundel school system are expected to stay home

Anne Arundel County Public Schools students identified as having been in close contact with a COVID-19 case out of school may be asked to quarantine away from school, symptomatic or not, Superintendent George Arlotto and county Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman told the Board of Education on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 2,846 county students were away from classrooms and quarantining at home under the school system’s policy of quarantining unvaccinated individuals who have been identified as close contacts of a person with COVID-19. Last week, the school board passed a motion to change that policy, so starting in January, students who have been identified as contacts but who are asymptomatic will not need to stay home.
The motion was made to reduce the number of students who are missing in-person learning. Arlotto said Monday that if organizations outside of the school system quarantine a child, then the school system will ask that child to stay away from school buildings.
Contact tracing conducted by the school system will stop as a result of the board’s motion; instead, parents will receive a letter if a case is detected in their child’s classroom, with directions to monitor their health for possible symptoms.
“We will absolutely let families know,” Arlotto said.
Arlotto said students who come into contact with COVID-19 at home will still have to quarantine away from school, as will those identified as close contacts in child care settings. The names of children told to quarantine at home because of a close contact will be shared with school officials, and the students are expected to stay home from school, schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said. Students that show up will be asked to go home.
It is the same situation for Department of Recreation and Parks child care programs, which use school system buildings. If a student is asked to quarantine at home by Recreation and Parks, they will be expected to stay home and out of the school building, Mosier said.
“They have their own rules we must follow,” Arlotto told the board Monday.
The rules will also be different for outbreak-related contacts. Right now an outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases in the same cohort in a 14-day period, where there is no known exposure to a COVID-19 case outside of school. An outbreak means the virus is spreading in schools.
Students identified as a close contact related to an outbreak will need to quarantine regardless of symptoms, Arlotto said. He said outbreaks are declared by the health department, which has the authority to quarantine students.
Kalyanaraman said the number of outbreaks in the community is on the rise, up 66% over the past two weeks. The number of school-aged children with COVID-19 is climbing as well. He said it will be a challenge to keep students in class in the coming months, one that will require weighing the loss of learning while in quarantine against the benefit of protecting students from infection.
Quarantining fewer students could still result in students staying home, Kalyanaraman said, only instead of being home to break the chain of COVID transmission the students will be home because they are sick.
“You end up paying for it anyway with closures and more children being taken out of the classroom, but now they’re being taken out because they’re sick, not because they’re quarantined and we broke that transmission,” Kalyanaraman said.
He said the county vaccination rate among children ages 12 to 17 is 81%, high enough that changes to quarantine procedure can be made.
Elementary students are in a different position, he said, as less than 40% of kids ages 5 to 11 in the county are vaccinated. Getting more students vaccinated will be essential, he said.
Mosier said the board’s motion, which the system is implementing, makes the change across all grade levels.