Quarantine rules for Anne Arundel schools may change; 89% of staff vaccinated

Superintendent George Arlotto told the Board of Education that he expects to receive new guidance from the county health department that will significantly reduce the number of students who need to quarantine after contact with a COVID case.
On Wednesday, 1,257 students were quarantined away from school.
Arlotto said the system plans to adopt one of the modified quarantine options released, but not recommended, by the state. He said the proposed change isn’t final.
“We will be able to rule out students that are in proximity of a positive case if, through the contact tracing process, we’re able to determine that the students are properly wearing a mask, which should significantly reduce the number of students that we are having to quarantine at this time,” Arlotto said.
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health Public Information Director Elin Jones said information is being discussed, but the department has not decided whether to change its guidance at this time.
Right now unvaccinated students need to quarantine if they have been in close contact with a COVID case. A close contact is when someone has been within six feet of a COVID case for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. CDC has released guidance that lowers that distance to within three feet in a classroom setting, if all parties are correctly and consistently wearing face masks.
Arlotto said the most recent proposed change to guidance would eliminate the distance consideration altogether. It would allow unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 cases to stay in class as long as both the exposed person and the COVID case were wearing masks.
Until this week, most students in Anne Arundel were ineligible for vaccination because they are younger than 12. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 was approved this week, and will be distributed in the county as soon as Friday. Demand is expected to exceed supply at first.
During a board meeting Wednesday afternoon, Arlotto discussed the results of a survey sent to employees about vaccination status. The school system requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or commit to regular COVID-19 testing. He said 89% of employees said they were vaccinated, 7% said they were either unvaccinated or did not want to share that information and 4% did not respond.
Arlotto also told the board that requests have gone out to parents to get permission to voluntarily test students for COVID-19 at six schools, part of a pilot program to survey the level of COVID spread within schools. South River High School, Arundel Middle School, Bates Middle School, Linthicum Elementary School, Van Bokkelen Elementary School and Tyler Heights Elementary School are part of the pilot program.