Many Anne Arundel private schools will open in person classes this fall

Many Anne Arundel County private schools plan to reopen at least partially in person this fall after working with educators and parents and considering health guidelines.
While Gov. Larry Hogan Monday blocked jurisdictions from prohibiting private schools from reopening, county Health Department spokeswoman Elin Jones said the county hadn’t made a decision to restrict private schools from deciding for themselves.
Hogan’s order was issued after he disagreed with a Montgomery County decision to shutter private, as well as public, schools. He revised an emergency order that had granted the jurisdictions such power, but didn’t alter their ability to make such decisions for businesses and other types of organizations.
Some Anne Arundel private schools announced plans to bring students back to campus after recommendations from task forces and committees and survey input from school communities.
“From the beginning, our hope was to be able to open. The strength of what we do is really founded on relationships and it is pretty difficult to be effective when you are doing it virtually,” Annapolis Area Christian Superintendent Rick Kempton said.
Health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said he worked with private schools to discuss fall reopening plans, including what to do if students or faculty test positive for COVID-19.
“Our conversations are focused on how they are maintaining safety and doing the monitoring that is required, symptom screening and what they are going to do if someone tests positive,” Kalyanaraman said.
He did not go into detail about what would happen if a student or staff member tests positive but offered similar guidelines that the department has used so far, especially since private schools have students and staff who are not Anne Arundel County residents.
“That is really where the coordination works. We will do the contract tracing and work to figure out what the exposure level was and who needs to be tested, quarantined and isolated,” he said.
Some religious schools such as St. Mary’s and Archbishop Spalding fall under the supervision of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which announced resuming in-person instruction for students in the fall. Outlined in a reopening guidance document, archdiocesan schools will enforce social distancing and wearing face masks.
Depending on the size and staffing at some schools, there could be a hybrid approach of both in-person and online learning. At St. Mary’s, the plan is to hold five days of in-person instruction.
“At this point in time, plans are fluid so that they can adapt to any changes or new developments in this unprecedented situation and are subject to change to ensure our top priority is met — the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said Communications and Marketing Director Lauren Hartman in an email.
Officials at Spalding directed questions on reopening plans back to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
The Archdiocese’s plan received guidance from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, state and local officials, according to spokeswoman Mary Ellen Russell. Educators, parents, health care professionals and community were included in feedback through a task force, Russell said in an email.
On Monday, Indian Creek announced opening campuses for the fall and offering parents an option to choose only remote learning, with a five-week increment format, according to the school’s website.
In reopening discussions, Indian Creek’s task force reviewed health and safety as well as devising the best way to provide instruction for students, which was challenging, said Associate Head of School Eliza McLaren.
The private school created four phases that range from having campuses open with no known cases at the school all the way to closing campuses with possible cases or exposure to the virus.
The school’s task force compiled guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus with rules like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, increased disinfection and temperature checks.
In preparation for the fall semester, private schools relied on community feedback and lessons gained from school closures in the spring.
At Severn School, the school administration sent out a family survey with 90% support of in-person instruction. Doug Lagarde, head of the school, said in an email update to families that the campus could not safely support all students from second grade to 12th grade at one time.
“The hybrid model we are considering for grades 2-12 would allow students to attend school on campus for part of the week (2 or 3 days depending on the week) and will be able to attend classes remotely using technology on the remaining days,” Lagarde said.
Rockbridge Academy, set to open back up in the fall, hosted a webinar with teachers to discuss what they learned from the spring semester.
Facilities and class size at private schools like Rockbridge Academy allow for students and teachers to gather in classrooms.
“Rockbridge Academy is poised to reopen this fall with safe social distance protocols in place. Operational and teaching task forces have been set up to ensure optimal learning environments regardless of the uncertainty ahead,” said school spokesperson Sonmin Crane in an email.
At Annapolis Area Christian, school facilities offer the necessary distance as well as other spaces to host group gatherings, Kempton said. On Tuesday night, the school is set to have at least 100 parents and school community members attend a meeting on fall reopening.
The school will also host the meeting online for those who decide to not attend.
At Key School, the fall start decision will be made by Aug. 21. The school presented four possibilities that range from remote only learning to resuming in-person instruction.