The Anne Arundel County police chief and the Board of Education recognized a Pasadena 12-year-old at Wednesday’s board meeting for writing two officers a full-page get-well letter while they recovered in the hospital after being shot.
Faith Botti, who attends Chesapeake Bay Middle School, found out about the officer involved shooting in February and talked to her student resource officer to learn more. She went home and wrote the letters, bringing them to school the next day for her SRO to bring to the officers.
“We want to recognize a student who’s words of encouragement made an impact not only on entire school system, entire department but on an entire community,” said board president Michelle Corkadel.
The two injured detectives were also in attendance and gave Faith gifts as well and thanked her.
“What you did inspired a lot and we appreciate what you’ve done and what the community has done to get us through this hard time,” detective Ian Preece said.
Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare also spoke to the board about department programs aimed at decreasing disproportionality in student citations at the meeting.
“We still have a problem with disproportionality and we have problems as a nation we need to fix,” Altomare said. “We fit the norms that are out there. We continue to invest in being proactive to get rid of the problem as we move forward. The measure of a society is how it takes care of our least fortunate people then we have a lot of work to do together.”
Lunch Buddies is an initiative that allows police officers to eat lunch with students in schools to show them there are officers that look like them, he said. Shop with a Cop is another, where students and officers can go to a local store and hang out, while shopping during the holidays.
“Positive interactions with students is where we start,” Altomare said. “Make people glad to see cops sometimes. We have been trying to expand our youth activities events to make it more attractive for kids.”
Candace Antwine later motioned to have an annual report of citations in schools every November, which was approved by the board.
After Altomare spoke, nine of 11 people spoke during public comment a talked about racial incidents that happened at schools.
“We have been at this for years and it doesn’t seem to be getting better. The data suggest it is getting worst,” said Jacqueline Boone-Allsup county NAACP President. “These are not isolated incidents to us, they are ongoing continued assaults to our mental health and resilience. We advise the following to the board of education to task the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) to investigate why these incidents are arising in each school and what can be done to reduce the incidents."
She suggested they take a zero tolerance approach to hate and bias incidents within public schools — which many others agreed with.
“To hear and read about the racial incidents and that the board does not have enough time to deal with the issue, how insulating?” said Carl Snowden, leader of the county’s Caucus of African American Leaders. “Our children subject to nooses and racial threats and tell us this isn’t a priority.”
Board member Dana Schallheim reemphasized what members of the community were saying and wanted action.
Schallheim said the students see the incidents and it impacts them daily. “I am just tired of reading these in the paper or the letters that go home. This is not enough and I am tired of waiting. Let’s come up with a bigger thing now. The time is now to finish this.”
Corkadel said she hoped to discuss with the county NAACP and Caucus of African American Leaders a work group in lieu of CAC involvement.
“I do have concerns about the logistics of the CAC," she said, citing vacancies on the commission as they transition to a fully elected board.
Deputy Superintendent Monique Jackson said during the diversity and inclusion report that as of Feb. 28, there were 182 bias motivated reports, which is an increase from last year, she said.
“When we identify and verify the student that committed this act, they receive consequences as outlined in code. We don’t only react, we are proactive.”