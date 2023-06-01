Anne Arundel County starting teacher salaries could get $8,000 bump under proposed county executive budget amendment

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County Executive, Steuart Pittman, holds up the title page "Funding Our Future" as he introduces the FY24 Budget to the Anne Arundel County Council Monday May 1, 2023 at The Arundel Center, Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

In an effort to make Anne Arundel County teaching jobs more competitive and desirable to incoming educators, County Executive Steuart Pittman is proposing a budget amendment that would increase starting salaries by about $8,000.

Pittman’s proposal, announced Thursday on social media, would boost start starting salaries from just over $50,000 to about $58,200 in the fiscal 2024 budget, which begins July 1. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s landmark public school reform plan, mandates that starting teacher salaries be at least $60,000 by fiscal 2026.

Starting teacher salaries were expected to rise by about $3,000 to $53,262 next year thanks to a negotiated 2% step increase and a 6% cost-of-living adjustment in the budget Pittman delivered to the County Council last month. However, when Pittman learned other jurisdictions, including Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore counties, were set to raise salaries close to $59,000, more needed to be done.

“Anne Arundel County Public Schools was unable to fill its teaching positions this year. It remained at close to 200 vacant positions for most of the school year,” Pittman said on social media. “Our $53,262 seemed like a recipe for failure. We need to be close to the top tier.”

Approval of this supplemental budget amendment by the County Council means that the county can speed up the trajectory of starting salaries by two fiscal cycles, according to data provided by Chris Trumbaurer, budget officer for the county.

The raises would be paid for with $3.1 million, the majority of which would come from cuts to the county’s self-insurance fund, Trumbauer said. The county’s self-insurance fund puts money toward comprehensive general and vehicle liability. It also covers workers’ compensation. Every year, the county makes a contribution to this fund to help pay claims and other insurance-related expenditures.

The rest of this supplemental funding will come from other small cuts made to other accounts to be put toward the already significant teacher compensation package that Pittman had previously proposed and committed to full funding in May.

If the amendment is approved, the funds would be transferred to a contingency fund until the school system and the Teachers Association for Anne Arundel County officially negotiates a contract based on the new budget adjustments.

Anne Arundel County currently has the lowest starting teacher salary compared to Baltimore City, and Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, according to a recent report on the county school system’s workforce diversity. In his social media statement, Pittman called this news “ominous” as he shared reports that other counties like Howard County are reaching starting salaries close to $59,000.

Baltimore County will exceed Blueprint standards for fiscal 2024 and pay those on a 12-month pay scale and who have bachelor’s degrees would see a base salary of $69,615, an increase of 4.9% to 6.5%, depending on the employee’s start date.

Teacher salaries would depend on a teacher’s education level and whether they’re paid on a 10-month or 12-month schedule.

According to data provided by the county budget office, starting teacher salaries would not reach $60,000 until fiscal 2027 should this supplemental budget amendment not pass.

Maryland’s General Assembly approved the landmark Blueprint legislation in 2021, kicking off an enormous effort by the state’s education department, 24 public school systems and other agencies to reform public education in the state. Officials will spend the coming decade distributing billions of dollars in additional funding to schools, although the ramifications may not be fully apparent until the cohort of students that entered prekindergarten in fall 2022 graduate from high school in 2036.

Hiring high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders by increasing teacher compensation is listed as one of many major priorities for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation to accomplish statewide.

“I have talked since the fall about the significant pay gaps that exist for our employees, including our teachers,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell said in a statement, adding his appreciation for Pittman and the council on any initiative to help rectify this issue, and we are happy to not only work with our Teachers’ Association to provide increases in this instance, especially as it relates to Blueprint requirements but work with any group to enhance compensation for our employees at every opportunity.”

Pittman’s proposed budget initially only funded about half of the 400 new teaching positions requested by Bedell in February. It funds an additional 208 school positions including 45 prekindergarten staff, 14 English language development positions, 15 social and emotional health positions, 23 drivers for alternative education students, and 13 positions for the new Old Mill High School. About 171 special education positions were requested; however, only 23 of those positions were funded.

“We need [this funding] and most importantly, our students need it so we have the best resources to ensure that their outcomes are the best they can be,” Board of Education President Joanna Bache Tobin said.

Nicole Disney-Bates, president of the teacher’s association , said that she is excited about the tentative agreement proposed by the county.

“This agreement will not only attract but also retain teachers in Anne Arundel County,” she said.

Trumbauer calls this supplemental budget amendment a “win-win” scenario for all parties that have been involved in this process.

“The county and school system seize an opportunity to address a critical need, the Teachers Association gets a better-starting salary to attract new teachers and the Council gets to fund it with savings everyone agrees is there.”

Pete Smith, the chairman of the Anne Arundel County Council, said that he plans to support Pittman’s request when it comes before the council to go through the supplemental budget process on Wedneday. The council will then vote on the finalized budget on June 14.