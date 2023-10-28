Peer Learning Partnership at Anne Arundel Community College celebrates nearly 20 years helping quench thirst for knowledge

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When she retired from Towson University 20 years ago, Margaret Brinsley began looking for a community of people in Anne Arundel County who, like her, were interested in lifelong learning.

After doing some research and teaming up with Anne Arundel Community College, the Severna Park resident helped launch a program designed for people with a passion for knowledge — the Peer Learning Partnership

“I’ve been interested in adult education throughout my academic career, so I was very anxious to join others like myself,” said Brinsley, who retired from Towson as an administrator.

In the Peer Learning Partnership, members volunteer their time, skills and talents to gain and share knowledge of subjects such as astronomy, literature, technology and travel.

Using a seminar or workshop format for learning, the program provides an interactive setting where members — most of whom are retired, though all ages are welcome — have the opportunity to volunteer as facilitators.

“I’ve been able to develop courses in my area of knowledge, which is history,” Brinsley said. “The part of this program that has been the most gratifying has been discovering how many people who become members have been willing to make the effort to do research and develop a course.”

Terry Portis, the director of lifelong learning programs at Anne Arundel Community College for the last 15 years, says the college provides non-credited enrichment opportunities for all ages, but the peer learning program operates outside of that.

“They have their own advisory board, they have a curriculum committee and they basically set up the classes they want and then some of their members teach the classes,” Portis said.

Becoming a member of the Peer Learning Partnership community requires a $30 membership fee that covers a six-month period — either January through June or July through December.

The membership allows students to enroll in courses and cultural activities. It also covers attendance at Fridays with Friends, a discussion group that explores current events, fine arts and literature, science and technology, economic issues, art history, history, fiction and nonfiction books, travel and films.

First Friday’s are for cultural events, second Fridays are for science, tech and foreign policy, third Fridays are for avid readers and history, and fourth Fridays are for travel.

Courses and Friday gatherings are held in AACC classrooms or via online video calls.

Once established as a member, participants also can sign up for any of the eight- to 10-week lecture sessions being offered for $33.

“There’s a class right now where the facilitator led the planetary science division at NASA for 35 years before he retired,” said Mark Evans, president of the board of directors for the Peer Learning Partnership. “He’s been sharing photos with us from the James Web Space Telescope and I think we see shots in our weekly lecture sometimes before NASA publishes them publicly. If you’re into astronomy, stuff like this is world class.”

Portis says there are usually about 150 members divided up into whatever lectures are being offered each semester. Overall program membership is more than 300.

“If you look at some of the resumes of the people who are teaching PLP, you will see they all have some pretty impressive backgrounds,” said Portis.

Evans believes a program like this gives people an opportunity to really expand their knowledge base.

“In school I majored in engineering and I went on to strategic planning for some government agencies, so I never really had a lot of time for art courses or those that focused on the humanities,” Evans said. “I was always interested in history and photography and art. Now I have time so I can explore a lot of different fields.”

Lessons depend on what facilitators are willing to share so subjects vary from music to poetry, science to history, and even the economy.

“My favorite lesson that I’m in right now is a course on astronomy,” Brinsley said.

In June the Peer Learning Partnership will celebrate 20 years in operation, and Portis says the group is having a community outreach dinner to commemorate the occasion.

“I believe this whole year PLP considers to be their 20th, so they have been doing more educational outreaches than they typically have,” he said.

Coming up next for the Peer Learning Partnership is an open house on campus and through Zoom scheduled for Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Evans says the open houses are synchronized with the school calendar at AACC and happen a couple days before registration opens so members are aware of the courses being offered.

“We had over 400 members before the pandemic,” Evans said. “Hopefully during my tenure as president we can see our numbers go back beyond that because the program is a great community resource.”