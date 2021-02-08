Broadneck kindergarteners get through ‘panda-mic’ by monitoring bear cub at National Zoo

Every Friday, two of Anna Marie Sebly’s kindergarteners are designated as that week’s panda reporters, their task to monitor the video stream of a panda cub who was born at the National Zoo last August.
In October, Sebly was thinking of ways to keep her students engaged in the virtual environment, with every student in a different home. Kindergarteners are learning skills they will use the rest of their lives, like how to ask questions and take on responsibility.
She said the kids have a special bond with the panda, watching it grow up virtually as their class learns and grows virtually.
She thought Xiao Qi Ji would make a great class pet to keep up with, and she immediately noticed the interest and attention anything panda-related started to draw in class. Now, months in, the kids have panda outfits, stuffed pandas and it is a topic that always brings joy in the virtual classroom.
“When the kids think about this year, I want it to be the best kindergarten year I could make it,” she said.
The class frequently checks in on the pandas together, and Sebly hopes one day the students can visit the animal in Washington, D.C. The class will be separated March 1 when hybrid learning resumes.
The fluffy black and white bear can be a springboard to many lessons. When zookeepers fed Xiao Qi Ji his first sweet potato, Sebly spoke to the class about nutrition and healthy food.
They are hoping to arrange an interview with zookeepers for their Valentine’s party, which will be panda-themed. So, this week Sebly and the students came up with questions to ask, and learned about the different types of questions, such as open-ended or closed-ended.
In-person, skills like responsibility can be taught through clean-up time and line leaders. Xiao Qi Ji is helping teach that concept as well.
When the class talks about how to take care of a panda, it can turn into a conversation about taking care of others, like siblings. And “panda reporters” are responsible for watching Xiao Qi Ji outside of school hours and telling others what they saw.
Alexis Hippe, a parent, said in an email that one of their favorite experiences with the panda was watching the mother as she, apparently, rocked the baby panda to sleep.
Seeing the baby’s parents play in the snow this week was also enjoyed by all.
Sebly said the students’ families have also become interested in Xiao Qi Ji. Whereas in school she would always hear about students’ families, but wouldn’t meet them, through the computer with kids at home she can actually see and meet the people who are important to her little students.