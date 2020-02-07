Sitting in Broadneck High classrooms, members of the community checked in on the progress made by the Joint Initiative to Eliminate the Opportunity Gap on Thursday evening.
The public listened in on how the joint initiative between the school system and county government developed five areas to focus on to close the opportunity gap in curriculum, systemic racism, social determinants, discipline and family life based on previous community input from a meeting last fall.
“The committee as a whole started their work, they come up with five subcommittees and they got to a point and said, let’s give the public a sort of midway point check," said Superintendent George Arlotto.
One of the group’s facilitators and the executive director of Equity and Accelerated Student Achievement for the school system, Maisha Gillins, called the subcommittee topic areas “root causes” for the opportunity gap, which they formerly called the achievement gap. She said the feedback from the public will help inform the groups on what to do moving forward.
“This is not contrived but responsive to what we heard last night to determine our next steps,” she said.
In each classroom, members from the subcommittees went through preliminary findings and goals in presentations before opening up for discussion. In family life, members talked of family engagement and increasing community involvement while discussing the role of parent teacher associations and how to make these groups more successful. For social determinants, participants talked of “gathering good inventory” through groups such as faith-based organizations, hospitals and community initiatives like Anne Arundel Connecting Together, ACT.
For the subcommittee focused on discipline, participants asked about school strategies to remove students from school and what that could mean for students of color who tend to receive more disciplinary actions than their white counterparts.
“What stuck out for me was the idea of excluding kids, when we exclude kids there are so many ramifications that go with it,” Gillins said. As a result of suspension or other disciplinary consequences, students could fall behind in learning and become frustrated, she said.
Before attendees split up into groups, a representative from Showing Up for Racial Justice Annapolis & Anne Arundel County spoke up about her concerns by listing questions she had about the initiative, asking about things like accountability and how the results of the initiative will be evaluated.
“We don’t have the time to be strung along anymore, our kids don’t have the time to be strung along anymore,” CJ Meushaw said.
Gillins said she plans on following up with Meushaw on the questions asked during the evening meeting so that she can “unpack question by question.”
The goals and recommendations created by each subcommittee will go back to the superintendent and county executive, Gillins said, so that what needs to be addressed can occur on both the school and county level.
“The community will hold us accountable, they want something to be done,” she said. “We have to be transparent.”
According to the documents given out in the meeting, the subcommittees have created goals like advocating for access to after-school activities, incorporating different cultural perspectives in curriculum, establishing a coalition of students, school representatives and other agencies for insight on systemic racism issues in the school system, expanding early intervention support, eliminating disproportionality in discipline like referrals and suspensions.