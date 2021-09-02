Members appointed to Anne Arundel County’s opportunity gap commission

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of 12 people to the Joint Commission to Eliminate the Opportunity Gap Tuesday, the latest attempt to tackle a long-standing equity issue in the county.
Pittman selected six people and schools Superintendent George Arlotto selected six, including a recent graduate, a representative from the faith community, a student, a school nurse, a representative from the NAACP and a principal from a Title I school.
Data shows persistent differences in the proficiency of Black students and their white peers in English and math which can be traced back to a gap in opportunity which begins before birth for students in Anne Arundel County.
A 2020 report from the Joint Initiative to Eliminate the Opportunity Gap said fewer Black mothers receive pre-natal care. Black babies are born prematurely 12% of the time compared to 9% for white infants, which makes children more likely to develop disorders which interfere with learning.
And fewer Black students are prepared for kindergarten -- 34% compared to 54% of white students.
In response to the Joint Initiative’s report, which said to empower independent stakeholders, Pittman signed an executive order creating the Joint Commission in May.
“They’re not ready because their families don’t make livable wages, can’t afford quality child care, don’t have access to good pre-k programs, don’t live in decent housing, don’t have good health care, don’t get nutritious meals, don’t have internet access, are plagued by addiction, or experience the trauma of violence,” Pittman said Tuesday.
He said he wants to reduce the number of children who enter kindergarten unready by half by 2026. When looking at all students, 46% are ready for kindergarten. Pittman wants 76% of students entering kindergarten ready by 2026.
That gap in readiness for kindergarten was one of many topics discussed by the new commission Tuesday. They discussed who was missing from the table that needed to be invited.
They also discussed the importance of informing the public about the opportunity gap as they move forward with their work.
The group will ultimately be made of 15 members — it is up to the 12 appointees to select another three members to join them. The commission is in the process of establishing a chair.