Anne Arundel school board makes $1.4 billion operating budget request, adding $11.8 million to employee pay

The Board of Education will submit a $1.4 billion operating budget request to the County Council that is 6.3% over the current budget, the school system said in a statement Tuesday night.
Superintendent George Arlotto had requested 129 teachers to help reduce class sizes. By reducing that figure to 100, the board was able to support seven new school counselors, seven new school psychologists, and five new social workers.
Arlotto has also asked for $25.1 million as a compensation placeholder to manage step increases for employees. The board approved an amendment that added another $11.8 million to that fund.
In a statement on Facebook the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County thanked members who supported that amendment.
“If approved by the county, this could align all of teachers to their years of experience and provide the space for all of us to focus on other priorities.”
Substitute teachers will also get a pay increase, with the rate for the short-term increasing to $120 a day and long-term increasing to $150 a day.
The request will go to County Executive Steuart Pittman, who will then submit a proposal for all county government to the County Council.