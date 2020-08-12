Anne Arundel County Schools superintendent announces online learning schedule for the fall semester

Classes for the fall semester with Anne Arundel County Public Schools will begin at 8:30 or 9 a.m. for four days a week, according to a press release on Wednesday evening.
Teachers are expected to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and real-time instruction in the morning and afternoon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesday mornings, there will be “real-time learning,” and teachers will have office hours in the afternoon to provide additional support.
The instructional day will begin at 9 a.m. for students in prekindergarten through second grade and 8:30 a.m. for students in third through 12th grade.
For lunch, students will have two hours and an option to participate in virtual clubs or activities during that two-hour period. Lessons will be recorded so students, depending on the circumstances, can access the lessons.
Tutoring opportunities can also be provided for secondary students. More information can be provided on the school website.
In preparation for the fall, the school system is preparing backpacks of supplies for students in prekindergarten to fifth grade that are a mix of traditional school supplies and online learning friendly supplies like headphones and dry erase boards.
These backpacks will also be given to students in the early childhood intervention program and students with special needs at the specialty sites, nonpublic placement schools and developmental centers.
The district is also accessing the needs of students and families with another survey for device distribution.
According to the student device request form, the school system will still need to order 25,000 Chromebooks and distribute them by Nov. 1.
Latest Education
“The first phase of Chromebook distribution will focus on students who would not be able to begin the school year without an AACPS device. Please keep in mind that all students will have an AACPS-issued Chromebook by November 1, but not all students can receive one by the first day of school,” the form states.