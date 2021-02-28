How many students are returning in person versus continuing online at each Anne Arundel school? | GRAPH

More than 14,000 elementary students opted to return to Anne Arundel County public schools classrooms in person for hybrid learning, which begins for that age group Monday.
According to data Anne Arundel County Public Schools provided to The Capital, across the whole school system and all grade levels, 37.6% of students opted for hybrid learning, while 39.59% opted to continue online learning and 23.06% did not respond so will also continue online learning.
While elementary students return to schools Monday, grades 6, 9 and 12 won’t return to school buildings until March 8, and grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 on March 22.
Use the interactive below to see how many students at each school decided to begin hybrid learning or remain virtual. The dropdown menu provides options to see groups of schools by type, age group or cluster.