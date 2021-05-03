Vote recommends Northeast Middle as new name for Pasadena school named for racist superintendent

The Board of Education will consider changing George Fox Middle School to Northeast Middle School Wednesday, stripping the name of a racist leader of county schools in favor of a geographical name.
To reach that recommendation, hundreds of people surrounding the school submitted name ideas, winnowed down the list and ultimately 51% voted for the name Northeast Middle School. Students at the school matriculate to Northeast High School.
The Board of Education will take a final vote on the name but is not required to abide by the recommendation, a schools spokesperson said in a statement released Monday.
Guardians and students at High Point, Riviera Beach, Solley and Sunset Elementary schools and Northeast High School voted along with staff, students and parents from George Fox Middle School. In the first round of voting, 980 people voted on a ballot with 104 name options on it. No single name got a majority, so the list was narrowed to 11, and in a second round of 795 people voted.
Northeast Middle School got 406 votes, earning a majority, and Stoney Creek Middle School got 130 votes, coming in second. The other vote totals were: Green Haven Middle School, 49, Pasadena Middle School, 48, Fox Middle School, 39, Havenwood Middle School, 38, The Middle School, 27, Fox Den Middle School, 22, Two Rivers Middle School, 16, Malcolm X Middle School, 10, Sunset Middle School, 10.
Fox was superintendent of the system from 1916 to 1946, and the school named for him opened in 1949. In response to a 1930s lawsuit, he strongly defended the unequal pay policy for Black and white teachers during the era of segregation.
Last summer a committee was established to reevaluate the name, and this March it recommended removing Fox’s name from the school, as students would not take pride in his actions or legacy. The board unanimously accepted that recommendation, setting off the renaming process.
It was the third time the body had decided to amend a school’s name. The first two times, names were added to honor Black educators who served their communities for decades. More than a decade ago, Harman Elementary School was renamed Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary. Hebron graduated from the school when it was segregated and had only three rooms, later returned to teach and continued as an educator in the county for 35 years.
In 1994, the board voted to add Walter S. Mills’ name to Parole Elementary School. Mills had taught at the school for 46 years before retiring and was a central figure in the lawsuit challenging unequal pay.