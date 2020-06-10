Pasadena twins became co-valedictorians for Northeast High

Pasadena twins shared a lot at Northeast High. They shared classes, they shared clubs and extracurricular activities. And now, they’re sharing the top spot in their class.
Sisters, 18-year-old Abigail and 18-year-old Ellie Kienast, were co-valedictorians at Northeast High. When they found out the news, they were happy to hear that their high school experience concluded with them still still together.
“We’ve always been really serious about our grades, and any academic sort of thing, so I was really proud of myself and really proud of my sister that we both were able to end up with such a really great academic accomplishment at the end of our school career,” Ellie Kienast said.
Traditionally, schools review academic achievement to decide on a valedictorian. The practice will change for students entering ninth grade during the 2021 to 2022 school year — after the Anne Arundel Board of Education voted for other criteria like character and leadership, along with grade point average.
After Northeast High school officials reviewed the twins’ grades, they saw the GPA was exactly the same for four decimal points.
The Kienast twins earned a weighted GPA of 4.93.
But the girls are not competitive with one another, and in fact study together to try and do the best they could, Abigail Kineast said.
“We like to study and do our best, and we’re always together. We studied together and we take the same classes too,” she said.
When it comes to studying, the two students would spend hours into the night with flashcards to review class materials. The Northeast High seniors would even come up with inside jokes as a way to study the content.
“I mean we’re teenagers. We’d rather do things like watch TV but for us because we’re both there studying, a lot of times we end up discussing and talking about the materials — it helps a lot,” said Ellie Kienast.
“We always referenced the jokes that we made about a court system when we took AP government and we still talk about it to this day.”
One particular studying session still stands out to them. Last year, while the twins studied for an AP World History test, they sat in Ellie’s bedroom and went over the class.
“It got to a point where it was really late and we had been studying for like five or six hours, and we were both just so out of it that we just kept laughing at everything for absolutely no reason,” Ellie Kienast said.
At Northeast High, they were part of the theater group, participated in student government and were part of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society and clubs like the school’s culinary management team.
Before the pandemic hit the county, the twins helped put on the school’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Now, Abigail and Ellie are preparing for a new moment in their lives, one in which they will not be together.
Abigail Kienast is going to Embry-Riddle, majoring in aeronautical science, with the hope of becoming a pilot and a certified flight instructor. Right now, Abigail is working on getting her private pilot’s license.
Ellie Kienast is going to Georgia Tech, majoring in mathematics, with a goal of either becoming a mathematician or data analyst.
With different colleges set, the twins will no longer have those late-evening studying sessions like they did while they went to Northeast High. A time they both said they’ll miss.
“I’m definitely going to miss Ellie, and I am definitely going to miss studying with her. I think it’s going to be a little hard for me to adjust not having her all the time because she helps me with pretty much everything,” Abigail said.
“But I also kind of think it’s going to be better for us to have some time separated, so we can both learn to be a little more independent,” she said.
Her sister agreed.