There will be additional police presence at North County High School Monday as police investigate an online post that appears to contain a threat against the school, the school system’s website says.
Updates from the school system state there is nothing to indicate it is a credible threat but as a precaution additional police will be present. The school will open on time as the school system and county police work to get more information.
Anyone with information, should contact police at 410-222-8610.
The post has been circulated online but the school system asks that no one share or distribute the post or images of it as they investigate.