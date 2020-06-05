North County High seeks information on social media posts circulating about alleged violent, criminal behavior

Social media posts circulating in the last several days that contain the North County High logo are alleging that current and former students and staff members committed “violent and felonious criminal behavior," according to a letter the principal sent to families Thursday.
“I want you to know that we are aware of the posts and are working with police to investigate their source,” North County High Principal Eric Jefferson. “While the posts contain a North County High School logo, we do not know at this time if the author is connected to our school.”
Jefferson urged anyone who has any information about the posts to call police immediately at 410-222-8610. “Please do not assume that someone else will convey the same information to police.”
He encouraged parents to monitor children’s social media accounts and to reinforce the basics of safe social media use and to urge your child not to forward or repost “these vile and inappropriate posts.”
He said that in addition to any action that can be taken by police, the school can impose disciplinary consequences if an action has a nexus to the school.
He also said to reach out to the school if your child has been impacted by these posts and needs to talk to someone. Even though the building is closed, counselors and other members of student services team are available for students.
If a child or parent has that need, email Jefferson at ejefferson@aacps.org or ask your child to ask their teacher during any class session. Email links for all of assistant principals and school’s pupil personnel worker can also be found at www.aacps.org/northcountyhs.
School system spokesman Bob Mosier said the posts are not related to recent protests relating to the death of George Floyd.