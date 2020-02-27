A Southern Middle School student’s creation of a noose during a science class Feb. 21 was swiftly condemned by Anne Arundel County Public Schools this week following an investigation that found the student also made comments about having created a noose.
In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Kevin Buckley said the school was taking ‘appropriate action’ for the student.
Students were working in groups to create pulley systems from ropes in a science class, and a student — who was working independently — “crafted a device that more resembled a noose than a pulley,” Principal Kevin Buckley wrote. A school investigation found that the students made a comment about having created a noose to other students. The device and others were hung from the ceiling.
“While the intent may not have been to do so, the creation of a device that resembles a clear symbol of hate and bigotry is not something that can be tolerated in our school or our school system,” Buckley wrote. “I also want to be very clear: We will not accept bias-motivated actions such as this anywhere in our school.”
The teacher was not made aware of the device until Monday, Buckley said, and alerted the administration. He said the device was taken down and the school conducted interviews with students and the teacher.
“There may be some folks who say the student was attempting to complete a science assignment and it just came out wrong but the investigation shows that a comment was made about a noose,” schools spokesman Bob Mosier said. “That in and of itself should have been a red flag. Something was wrong here.”
Mosier said the school system does not accept this type of behavior.
“It’s appalling,” Mosier said. “Given what’s happened in our county, in our state, in our country over the last several years, this type of action cannot in any way ever be considered playful or joking, and we do not treat it nonchalantly.”
Mosier was unable to comment on the exact course of action taken with this particular student but said generally when a student is found to have committed a bias-motivated behavior, their discipline is two-fold. There is often a traditional element of discipline involved, which varies depending on the severity of the offense, and there is an educational element. Mosier said the student is also required to attend a four-class seminar on hate bias-motivated behavior.
The class is organized by the Office of Safe and Orderly Schools and is not held during school hours, or at the student’s school location. A parent is required to attend the first class as well, Mosier said.
“Our goal is never to condemn a student,” Mosier said. “Our goal is to condemn an action, and to work with the students to process those thoughts in a different manner and see the impact of their words or actions so they can make better decisions.”
The incident at Southern Middle School took place just days before Anne Arundel County hosted its first forum on bias and hate crimes, in which discussion largely focused on the need to educate and create change among the next generation of county leaders: the youth.
Many of the 78 hate bias incidents reported in the county in 2018 took place in schools — there were two nooses found in two months at county middle schools last winter, and administrators found the words “kill all blacks” written on a counseling sign-in sheet at another school.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools reported 244 bias-motivated behavior reports in the 2018-19 school year.
Buckley said appropriate actions were being taken with the student who crafted the device and encouraged parents to talk with their children about the incident.
“We cannot create climates of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion if we allow actions such as this,” Buckley wrote.
Capital reporter Naomi Harris contributed to this article.