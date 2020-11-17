Anne Arundel health department recommends private schools go online as coronavirus case rate rises

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman sent a letter to private schools in the county Friday recommending they return to online learning, as the case rate is higher than ever and increasing daily.
He said the department does not recommend in-person instruction when the case rate exceeds 15 new cases a day per 100,000 people. The county’s case rate exceeded that threshold Nov. 5, and the Board of Education postponed the planned hybrid reopening of public schools.
On Nov. 17, the case rate was 26.19 in the county, and 28.2 statewide.
“Current data shows that COVID-19 cases attributed to exposure in schools have been low,” Kalyanaraman wrote. “However, maintaining low levels of in-school transmissions will become more difficult with the growth in cases we are experiencing, leading to more disruptions in learning.”
The letter didn’t prescribe limits on instruction at private schools, but instead asked schools to tell the county their current status by Nov. 20.
The county said it wants to know if private schools will go online, modify in-person learning or maintain in-person instruction.
