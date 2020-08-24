Coronavirus gives new teacher orientation for Anne Arundel schools a whole new look

New teachers in Anne Arundel County Public Schools had a different kind of orientation this summer as the welcome process adjusted for a coronavirus-altered start to classes.
For orientation, new hires were able to meet colleagues and administrators in Google Meets, instead of a normal face-to-face interaction because of health restrictions caused by the pandemic.
“The new teachers certainly are learning in a different way than the rest of the teachers ever had to in their first year,” said Russell Leone, president of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County.
At the start of last week, the school system hired 536 teachers, compared to 719 at the same time last year, school spokesperson Bob Mosier said. The system has about 40 vacancies, compared to over 100 this time last year, he wrote in an email.
The numbers are in part because of fewer resignations and retirements compared to last year. But the school system did not receive as much money for new positions in a county budget affected by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
County schools are is expected to hire 600 teachers this year. Last year, the system hired more than 1,000 teachers, he said.
“Like every other aspect of our school system, the onboarding of new teachers had to be adapted to the virtual world. Our team worked incredibly hard to transition the three-day event to an online platform that provided teachers new to our system every bit of information they would have received in any other year,” Mosier wrote.
On Twitter, the school system welcomed new teachers with captured photos of the online experience.
In one post, new teachers were given a presentation on elementary-level science with the question, Why do you think imagination is so important to the science classroom?
Other posts had video screenshots of dozens of faces welcomed to the school system’s mentoring program. Right Start New Teacher Support Program provides mentorship for teachers starting out in the classroom. New hires were able to hear more information on the school system’s equity initiative, Mosier wrote.
This upcoming fall semester will look drastically different from anything the county school system has done to welcome new teachers, new students and new relationships.
School will remain online for the first semester of the 2020 to 2021 school year, which starts Sept. 7. School system officials said this semester will be different from last spring, in which schools had to shut down and hurriedly put together a replacement to in-person instruction with Google Classroom.
Classes for the fall semester with Anne Arundel County Public Schools will begin at 8:30 or 9 a.m. for four days a week, according to an announcement earlier this month.
Teachers are expected to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and real-time instruction in the morning and afternoon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesday mornings, there will be “real-time learning,” and teachers will have office hours in the afternoon to provide additional support.
All of this will also change relationship building.
“The start of a career and the start of the year, especially because new teachers may be moving from another state or county, part of the challenges of being a new teacher are building those relationships — not only with your students but also with your colleagues,” Leone said.
He urged school communities to be patient with new teachers as they teach through a computer screen, and not in a traditional classroom setting.
“We need to have some grace and some understanding that they’re going to have some levels of anxiety but also they’re really excited. They’re just so excited to start and to take on this challenge,” he said.