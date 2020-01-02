Two women returned to Anne Arundel County Public Schools last fall with a mission in mind — provide a more inclusive curriculum and increase diverse representation.
Romey Pittman, the sister of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Shannon Crowner of Shady Side are both in the social studies department at Annapolis High School.
As classes resume today following the winter break, they talked with The Capital on what they learned in the first half of their first school year — from navigating large classroom sizes to dealing with the death of a student in gun violence to witnessing the love staff members have for their students.
They also talked about collaborative planning as an opportunity to open more conversations about race in a historical context.
“There is a thumbprint of (teachers) who had a lens to equity and the history of America and the ones that did not have it on their radar at all. When we have a lesson that we are taking on, we make sure to include that," Pittman said.
Both educators came to Annapolis High from careers that took them away from the classroom.
Pittman has been in education for 25 years.
In college, she wrote her thesis on verbal and nonverbal communication between black students and white teachers. She taught at Suitland High School and in Baltimore.
Pittman co-founded Fairhaven, a progressive school in Upper Marlboro that focuses on self-motivated learning and democratic governance. When she learned about the new Global Community Citizenship course, she began paying attention to Anne Arundel County schools.
“I decided, you know what? I really want to teach that course,” Pittman said. “I really want to be in my home community, working on issues around racism, understanding and tolerance.”
The class was started at Arundel High School, a response to a petition for students to join a white supremacy group. It is designed to explore the values and diversity of local, national, and global communities.
In February, the Board of Education made the class mandatory for all ninth-graders starting with this school year. It followed a startling rise in the number of race hate and bias incidents in county schools.
For Crowner, despite aspiring to be a teacher at a young age, she went to work at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. For three years, Crowner worked in the education department at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
A Southern High School graduate, Crowner said she hardly saw any black educators until she went to a historically black college. But her local ties meant a lot to her.
“I wanted to see myself. I wanted to be who I wanted growing up,” Crowner said.
Her grandmother attended Bates High School when it was the county’s only high school for African Americans in the era of segregation. Her mother attended Southern High as well.
“When we talk about community, as someone who loves history, my family has always lived here. It was a legacy, I was meant to be here,” Crowner said.
Pittman said she came back to the county for a multitude of reasons, partly to help her brother with his 2018 campaign. But she also “felt called to be back in the county,” she said. Crowner could not work during last year’s federal government shutdown. The two came to individual decisions to return and teach in the county.
At the start of this school year, the two met. Their classrooms are right across the hall from one another.
The two teachers were part of the new group of teachers for the 2019 to 2020 school year. According to the human resources department of the school district, nearly 800 teachers were hired by the August school board meeting.
Pittman teaches honors classes for U.S. History and World History and co-teaches a standard World History course. Crowner teaches ninth-graders in honors U.S. History, part of the school’s International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program for ninth- and 10th-graders.
In her classroom, Crowner said she talks about “loopholes” in history. When her students learned about the Thirteenth Amendment, she asked about those who are excluded from the constitutional right, specifically people who are convicted of felonies.
“Yes, I have to cover the material but I am making sure that I am making it relevant. I try to make it more diverse, specifically, how did it affect African Americans because I know in high school if I saw myself more — I would have loved history. I want my kids to see themselves in the history that I am teaching.”
Annapolis High offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma as a magnet program for 11th- and 12th-graders, an international curriculum considered to be highly rigorous academically. Pittman teaches some students in the program and Crowner’s class acts almost as a pre-requisite.
Both teachers have 180 students and the school requires intensive data collection. To build relationships with her students, Pittman said she gives up her lunchtime.
“There are few kids who can engage after school and there are few kids who come in early to school,” she said.
Despite the challenges, the two talked extensively about relationship building with their students — something they said is common among at Annapolis High.
“Across the board, from the principal down through the administration, everyone really cares about the kids,” Pittman said.
In early December, an 18-year-old Annapolis High school student was shot and killed. Sandy Campos was Pittman’s student. She called him her baby.
“When I went to his funeral, there were 10, maybe 15, staff members from Annapolis. It felt like people really cared,” she said.
As the two history teachers look to 2020, they have goals specific to teaching.
For Crowner, she is part of the school system’s Right Start New Teacher Support Program, a mentorship for teachers starting out in the classroom. She hopes to create better relationships with other teachers in the school.
Pittman said she wants to tackle the issue of cell phones in class.
So far, the two said the county school system functions well, and for teachers that is critical to the job. They hope to see the school system continue to strive for more professional development sessions.
The past two sessions focused on the importance of self-care, wellness and how to build stronger relationships with students. Pittman and Crowner pointed out that they would like to see more emphasis on race and identity by looking at achievement gap data and tackling implicit bias.
“It is a county-wide struggle or discomfort with talking about race that makes it really hard to make progress on that issue. If you can’t talk about it then you can’t really make change,” Pittman said.
But once the conversation on race and racism begins, it can set an example for all students, Pittman said.
“It trickles down to kids and then the kids have a voice,” she said.