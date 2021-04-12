Peace Middle School? Outing Avenue Middle? Starting with 105 suggestions, vote for new name begins in Pasadena

Peace Middle School, God’s Country Middle School, Patriot Middle School, Sunset Middle School, The People’s Middle School and The Middle School are all possible new names for George Fox Middle in Pasadena.
The public has suggested 105 possible new names so far for the school in Pasadena, part of a process for stripping the name of a racist former school superintendent and replacing it with something to make today’s students proud.
Anyone dead for more than three years can be considered for the school name. President John F. Kennedy, President Ronald Reagan, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, almanac author Benjamin Banneker and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, among many others, made the list.
The names are the first step in the process of naming the school. The county Board of Education will consider the final recommendation at a meeting in May.
Principal Glenna Blessing will host an online meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to review the names, and more name ideas will be accepted at the meeting. Those interested in suggesting a name Wednesday can register online. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.
Then the system will hold five days of online voting. Students attending Northeast High, George Fox Middle, High Point Elementary, Riviera Beach Elementary, Solley Elementary and Sunset Elementary can vote, as can staff from the school being renamed. One vote will be allowed per student ID, giving families from the area schools a chance to weigh in. Staff at George Fox will also each get a vote.
The digital ballot box opens at 9 a.m. Monday and closes at 5 p.m. April 23. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the pool will be narrowed to the top 10 names and another round of voting will occur, with the name with a majority of votes advancing.
Marshall represented Parole Elementary Principal Walter Mills in the 1930s when he sued the county schools because it paid Black educators less than white educators. Fox’s defense of unequal pay was one of the driving factors behind the board’s decision to rename the school.
Many of the suggestions were geographical references — Magothy Middle, Northeast Middle, Pasadena Middle, Peninsula Middle and Piscataway Middle, a name that comes from the land’s indigenous people.
Several aimed at keeping the name fox: Fox Den Middle, Fox Meadow Middle, Fox Middle, Fox Two Rivers Middle, Fox Woods Middle School, Grey Fox Middle, Red Fox Middle and Redd Foxx Middle. Red Foxx was a Black entertainer known for raunchy humor for the 1970s television sitcom, “Sanford and Son.”
Other names focused on the location of the school on Outing Avenue off Mountain Road in Pasadena. Mountain Ridge Middle, Mountain Road Middle, Outing Ave. Community Middle, Outing Avenue Middle, Outing Middle School, P. City Middle, Pasadena Cove Middle, Pasadena Creeks Middle, Pasadena Middle School and Pasadena Peninsula Middle.
The full list can be viewed online at www.aacps.org/georgefoxmsnames.
George Fox Middle School opened in 1949 and was named for the school system’s first superintendent. A committee was created last summer at the board’s request to review a potential name change.
The committee found that Fox’s primary legacy was one of fighting against equal pay for Black educators.
“The priorities that he had as he led the school system directly contributed to generations of segregationist policies and practices that continue to have an impact today as we work together to address the opportunity gap that exists,” the committee wrote in its report to the board this March.