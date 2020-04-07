Official: Navy leader Modly, an Anne Arundel resident, submits letter of resignation

As of Tuesday, 79% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew were tested for COVID-19, with 230 positive cases so far, according to the Navy’s website. The Navy reported that 2,037 sailors have tested negative, 1,999 sailors have moved ashore, and 1,232 are ashore in hotels. As testing continues, the ship will keep enough sailors to maintain sanitization and essential services, according to the site. The Navy reported zero hospitalizations.