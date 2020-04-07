Official: Navy leader Modly, an Anne Arundel resident, submits letter of resignation

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, an Anne Arundel County resident, resigned Tuesday following his address to the crew of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Associated Press reported.
Modly submitted his resignation letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and has told his staff he will quit his post, the AP reported in an alert.
The acting Army undersecretary, James McPherson, reportedly will succeed Modly. President Donald Trump’s permanent nominee for the job — Kenneth Braithwaite, currently ambassador to Norway — has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.
The House Armed Services Committee and U.S. Senate criticized Modly, a Crownsville resident and Naval Academy alum, after last week’s firing of USS Roosevelt Commander Capt. Brett Crozier.
Modly apologized on Monday night for calling Crozier either “too naive or too stupid” to be in command when he addressed the crew of the Roosevelt earlier in the day.
Capt. Brett Crozier, who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1992, was fired Thursday after Navy leaders said his memo pleading for help created a panic when he copied too many people.
Modly said the ship’s commander “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis.
As of Tuesday, 79% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew were tested for COVID-19, with 230 positive cases so far, according to the Navy’s website. The Navy reported that 2,037 sailors have tested negative, 1,999 sailors have moved ashore, and 1,232 are ashore in hotels. As testing continues, the ship will keep enough sailors to maintain sanitization and essential services, according to the site. The Navy reported zero hospitalizations.
Crozier tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times, who cited Crozier’s former Naval Academy classmates that are close to him and his family.
Hundreds of sailors aboard the hangar deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt gathered to applaud and chant Crozier’s name as a farewell to their captain on Friday.
“That’s an environment that’s going to be much more dictated by the unexpected than the expected,” he said.
Modly flew to Guam to address to the crew of the ship, currently docked in Guam, and in a profanity-laced speech said Crozier was either “too naive or too stupid” not to realize that an email the commander drafted asking frantically for help to mitigate the virus’ spread would ultimately become public.
“I want to apologize to the Navy for my recent comments to the crew of the TR,” Modly said in the statement Monday. "Let me be clear, I do not think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid. I think, and we always believed him to be the opposite.
Modly is a 1983 graduate of the Naval Academy. He was nominated to become undersecretary by President Donald Trump in September 2017 and was named secretary earlier this year.
When he came to Annapolis to be sworn in as undersecretary, Modly told The Capital he wanted the Navy to take greater advantage of institutions like the Naval Academy and Naval War College in Rhode Island.
“You have a lot of smart people there who are very capable of doing research that can benefit the Navy itself,” he said. “And I’m not sure that those relationships are as strong as I wish they could be.”
Modly served as a UH-1N helicopter pilot after graduating from the academy. He recently served as the managing director for PricewaterhouseCoopers’ National Security Practice. He was also the firm’s Global Government Defense Network leader, according to a Navy biography.
From 2004 to 2007, Modly served as deputy undersecretary of defense for financial management for President George W. Bush.
Modly’s tenure as acting secretary ends just as it began — mired in controversy. In November, Esper fired then-Navy Secretary Richard Spencer after the two clashed over the president’s involvement in the case of San Diego-based Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.
McPherson is a retired two-star admiral, San Diego native and graduate of both San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. He retired from the Navy in 2006 as the service’s top lawyer. Trump nominated him for his current post in the Army in December.
Staff writer Selene San Felice contributed to this report.