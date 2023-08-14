Vice chief of naval operations takes command of Navy as military appointments remain stalled in Congress

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Outgoing Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday gives remarks. The 32nd Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday completes his four-year tenure and relinquishes the office of the CNO in a ceremony at the United States Naval Academy, Aug. 14, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Adm. Lisa Franchetti became the acting chief of naval operations on Monday, making her the first woman to lead the U.S. Navy.

Franchetti, who has served as the vice chief of naval operations since last year, stepped into the interim role after the retirement of Adm. Michael Gilday, who relinquished the office in a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. The ceremony was attended by several high-level military leaders including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Franchetti will act as an adviser to the Secretary of the Navy, President, National Security Council and Homeland Security Council. The position is a four-year term that may only be renewed during times of war.

In her remarks, Franchetti thanked Gilday for his leadership and promised to continue working toward strengthening the Navy.

“As we look to the horizon and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead, I will act with a sense of urgency to ensure our sailors have everything they need to maintain our warfighting edge,” she said.

President Joe Biden named Franchetti as Gilday’s successor in July. However her Senate appointment is one of more than 300 military nominations that are being delayed by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville has refused to proceed with the confirmations unless the Department of Defense changes its policies around reproductive care. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Austin ordered the Department of Defense to pay for travel and time off for troops and dependents, consistent with federal law, who need to travel to other states to obtain abortions and other reproductive care not available locally.

“I will keep my hold,” Tuberville said in June. “I will keep it on until the Pentagon follows a law or changes a law. It’s that simple. Those are the two conditions that would get me to drop the hold.”

Without a Senate-confirmed leader, the DOD policy states the vice chief of naval operations must fill the role.

Another military promotion currently being held up is the next superintendent of the Naval Academy. Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat and member of the Naval Academy Board of Visitors, nominated Rear Adm. Yvette Davids to the role in April.

Despite retiring from the Navy last month, Vice Adm. Sean Buck is still superintendent of the academy, the school said. If confirmed, Davids, a 1989 academy graduate, would be the first woman to serve in the role.

Austin and Del Toro called for the approval of the outstanding military appointments during their remarks on Monday. Austin said smooth transitions of power are key to upholding America’s safety and, for the first time in DOD history, three branches of the military are operating without Senate-confirmed leaders.

“This is unprecedented,” he said. “It is unnecessary and it is unsafe. This sweeping hold is undermining America’s military readiness. It’s hindering our ability to retain our very best officers. And it is upending the lives of too many American military families. Our troops deserve better. Our military families deserve better. Allies partners deserve better and our national security deserves better.”

Franchetti was commissioned in 1985 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Northwestern University, according to her biography. Since joining the service, she has served as an auxiliary officer, commander, battalion officer and several other roles. She became vice chief of naval operations in September 2022.

Gilday praised Franchetti and said he’s excited for the Navy’s future.

“She is a warfighter with combat experience,” he said. “She’s an operational leader, she’s a strategist. She’s an innovator. She’s a team builder. She’s a trailblazer. She’s an example of personal and professional resilience and a testament to the power of the American dream to inspire service and sacrifice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.