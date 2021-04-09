Naval Academy to hold in-person commissioning ceremony for class of 2021 after COVID changed 2020 plans

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person celebration of Class of 2021′s hard work and accomplishments over the last four years with their families here in Annapolis,” Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in the release. “We tried to preserve as many of the events that graduating midshipmen and their families look forward to as part of Commissioning Week while also prioritizing the health and safety of our soon-to-be graduates and their families, as well as our local community. We look forward to welcoming the families of the Class of 2021 to Annapolis in May for this joyous occasion.”