Naval Academy midshipmen to have overnight liberty for Thanksgiving

Midshipmen will be allowed to spend Thanksgiving away from the Naval Academy, with some restrictions.
The Naval Academy announced Friday that midshipmen will be allowed overnight liberty, meaning they can sleep away from the academy, on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The midshipmen will need to be back at the academy by 8 a.m. Friday for a reading day.
Overnight liberty comes with some restrictions. Midshipmen need to stay within a 100-mile radius of the academy. But they can stay with family, a coach, a sponsor or at a hotel, according to Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck’s letter to parents. The academy announced in September that midshipmen would not be sent home for the holiday break due to COVID-19 precautions.
Midshipmen, as long as they are not plebes, will also be able to drink on overnight liberty.
Midshipmen will not be allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people, not including family members. No more than four midshipmen may stay overnight at a residence.