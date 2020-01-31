The U.S. Naval Academy held its version of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, though there was no booing and more fanfare. Instead of midshipmen choosing NFL teams, they were able to select the site of their future jobs.
It’s an exciting night for the midshipmen in the Surface Warfare Community, who are the only mids who get to select ships. But friends and family fill the Alumni Hall basketball court to cheer on the SWOs, all 254 of them who choose ships.
Mids choose in “order of merit,” a collective class rank incorporating academic, military and physical standing. And the homeports span the globe — Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Yokosuka, Japan; and Rota, Spain.
Midshipman First Class Mike Hanling of Wilmington, Delaware, had the first pick of selection night. He chose the USS Ronald Regan CVN out of Japan.
Capt. Takuro Koroki, representing the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, presented Hanling with a Katana sword for being the first mid to pick a ship out of Japan.
Midshipman Tamara Watkins, who will work in information systems, was surprised by her family the night before. The traveled from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“It is like amazing, I am so proud of her,” said Tamara’s mom, Ira Watkins. “I think she wants to be stationed in Norfolk with her brother"
Watkins was lucky enough to get her first choice, the USS Kearsarge LHD 3 based in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I have been doing research on this ship and heard a lot of good things about it,” Watkins said. “... (Selection is) lit. The brigade is live and everyone is cheering each other on. It is kind of scary, I was hoping they would pick for me actually.”
Midshipmen Christopher Pham had all of his roommates in attendance for support. They even had a large cut out of his face.
“This is a huge part of his career, and this will be the first place he goes on his first tour,” said Midshipmen First Class Valentine Vena, Pham’s roommate. “It’s like the NFL draft for them, it is so cool how they run the event.”
Pham chose to be stationed at Pearl Harbor.
“I love Hawaii, and I love the beach,” Pham said.
Pham also used his moment on stage to pay respects to Kobe Bryant, who died alongside eight others including his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash Sunday during foggy conditions.
Pham was the 24th pick, making the moment mean a bit more to him. Bryant famously wore the jersey number 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers. Pham put up 2-4 with his fingers when he crossed the stage.
“I appreciated his grind; my dad was also a big fan of Kobe,” Pham said. “Kobe was an amazing man and competitor. He had a huge impact on everyone.”
Midshipman and Annapolis resident Matthew Christenson was able to get the first ship he wanted as well: the USS John Finn of Pearl Harbor.
“I was nervous it wasn’t going to be there,” Christenson said. “I hear it is a great ship.”
The future SWOs of 2020 will graduate and be commissioned May 22. Afterward they will report for duty at their selected homeports.