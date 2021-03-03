Sexual assault reports at Naval Academy increase during academic year disrupted by the COVID pandemic

Reports of sexual assault at the Naval Academy slightly increased in the 2019 to 2020 school year.
The Naval Academy received 34 reports of sexual assault, an increase of one, according to the Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies, but the rise comes with a caveat. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, midshipmen were sent home after spring break.
Of the 34, 24 were unrestricted, meaning law enforcement and the command are notified, and 10 were restricted.
Sexual assault reports decreased, overall, among the country’s three military academies, but the decrease is attributed to a 27-report drop at the US Military Academy at West Point. Both the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy increased reports of sexual assault by one.
It is unclear what caused the decrease at West Point or the increases at the Naval and Air Force academies as the Department of Defense was not able to conduct a scientific prevalence survey this year due to the pandemic.
It is also unclear if the numbers would have been different if midshipmen had not been sent home.
Sexual harassment complaints decreased by one at the academy, and by five among the three institutions. Like with sexual assault reports, the Department of Defense is unsure what attributed to the decrease.
The Naval Academy did not respond to requests for comment.
While sexual assault reports can include ones made by active duty service members, prep school students or civilians, most of the sexual assaults at the Naval Academy are midshipman on midshipman, Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck testified at a Tuesday congressional hearing.
“And that’s very distressing that it’s blue on blue,” he said.
The Naval Academy, as well as the other service academies, are focusing on prevention, Buck said.
In the 2019-2020 academic year, the Naval Academy established the Midshipman Affairs Team, which included a prevention working group to address issues such as sexual assault and sexual harassment, according to the DOD report.
The Midshipman Affairs Team spent the academic year developing a comprehensive prevention education strategy, which was implemented in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Midshipmen in the 21st company will also receive a survey on the climate at the academy as part of a pilot program through the prevention working group.
The Department of Defense started the CATCH a Serial Offender Program in the 2019-2020 academic year, which allowed those making restricted reports to give information about an alleged offender to military criminal investigators and be entered into a database. If information about the offender is similar to information in another CATCH case, they considered converting their restricted report to unrestricted.
At the academy, eight midshipmen filed CATCH entries, with two entries producing a match, according to the report. The Naval Academy was the first Navy command to have a CATCH match.
The Naval academy was also the first academy to transfer a sexual assault survivor to another service academy. No additional details were shared in the report. The Air Force Academy also completed a transfer in the 2019-2020 academic year.
Looking forward, the academy is aiming to provide midshipmen with a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response mobile app, which is being created by midshipmen in computer science and information technology majors. The application should be ready by the end of the current academic year.
The DOD report noted the progress made by each of the academies in the 2019-2020 academic year, especially considering the challenges of the pandemic. Despite the progress, midshipmen and cadets are still at risk for sexual assault and harassment.
“Sexual assault and sexual harassment have no place at the Academies,” the report states
. “We must continue to stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent and eradicate these behaviors to ensure our future military leaders’ safety.”