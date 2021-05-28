‘You got to press on’: Naval Academy superintendent reflects on COVID-19 year

As Vice Adm. Sean Buck looked to the 2020-2021 Naval Academy academic year, he knew he had to bring back the Brigade of Midshipmen and he had to figure out how to do it during a pandemic.
Leaders could not be developed online, the superintendent argued. Now, the academy needed to figure out how to bring back the midshipmen safely.
“This is a leadership laboratory, the Naval Academy,” Buck said. “You succeed, you fail, but you get to debrief your experiences and learn over your four years how to become a better leader.”
As the Naval Academy prepares to mint 786 new Navy officers and 274 Marine Corps officers, Buck sat down with The Capital to discuss the past year — one that included unprecedented challenges.
The decision to have everyone return was unpopular among some of the midshipmen, at least in the first semester. They often took to Jodel, an anonymous social media application, asking to be sent home. Memes popped up on anonymous Instagram accounts criticizing leadership.
Buck understood the concerns from the midshipmen, but in this case, the COVID-19 pandemic required stricter measures to keep the case rates down at the academy and in the surrounding community.
“We all love liberty, we all like our free time, we all like our freedom to go enjoy life and to blow off some steam on the weekends,” Buck said. “That’s not a point of argument at all.”
There are lessons to be learned from the time contained on the Yard. This will not be the last time the midshipmen will have to sacrifice their liberties, he said, whether it is due to deployment or a long time at sea.
Just like with any Navy vessel, the academy could not stop, even with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic presenting obstacles. There is a constant flow of Navy and Marine officers, Buck said. As some leave, there must be more to step into the roles. That’s the job of the Naval Academy.
“So the fleet will receive a new crop of young leaders, which is what they needed,” Buck said. “That’s what’s going to make me feel very satisfied on Friday. That we’re still doing our job.”
The Naval Academy could not keep COVID-19 off the Yard, despite its measures. For about 30 days, starting the end of February, the Naval Academy went on a full lockdown as it handled an outbreak.
Midshipmen were required to stay in their rooms, outside of getting food. Most places at the institution shut down. Classes went completely digital. And when the isolation and quarantine space in Bancroft Hall needed to be increased, some midshipmen were sent to nearby hotels.
Buck said he looked to the fleet’s handling of containment to base his strategy. After all, the Naval Academy is sometimes referred to as the USS Annapolis.
“It’s just a ship that’s ashore, but we have communal living just like you do on a warship, tight quarters,” Buck said. “You got to press on. The ship doesn’t stop. Ship keeps operating so we needed to do the same.”
That’s another lesson for the graduating midshipmen, the superintendent said. They have to keep pressing on.
There were lessons for Buck too.
“I learned a lot about myself,” he said. “I learned a lot about my resiliency, my stamina, my focus, which was positive. I learned I had a lot of gas in my gas tank.”
Looking back the one aspect he wishes that the academy could have done differently was handling the midshipmen’s belongings after they were sent home following spring break 2020.
Seniors that spring were able to collect their items when they came back for graduation, but the academy had three classes of midshipmen with belongings and gear still at Bancroft that the academy faculty and staff had to move.
Moving the items and resetting Bancroft for the summer session was a logistical challenge on a scale he had not experienced before, Buck said. If he was able, he would like to rethink it.
Buck’s role as superintendent often means his primary focus is on representing the Naval Academy. Under COVID-19, that shifted into more of an operational role. He is proud of that shift, he said.
There are silver linings to the pandemic. While Buck expects the next academic year will be completely normal, there are some policies and changes made during the pandemic that he might keep.
The pandemic also pushed the superintendents of all the military academies, including the Merchant Marines and the Coast Guard, to speak to each other often. They share best practices and lessons learned with each other, Buck said.
But it was not just a pandemic Buck faced as superintendent this year. He also oversaw a military institution as the country began to again have conversations about racial justice.
The admiral put out statements early about diversity and conversations about racial justice, to the ire of some alumni. He felt he had an obligation to discuss it, he said. He is in charge of producing leaders who will command people of all different backgrounds.
There is a positive shift happening in the Navy and Marine Corps when it comes to race and diversity, Buck said.
Buck is looking forward to graduation and commissioning today. Milestones like finishing a service academy should be done with families and support systems. And in person.
For the graduating midshipmen, he hopes they have learned to be good listeners. They need to stay the course and don’t give up the ship.
“The military does not take a knee to anything,” Buck said. “To any threat, adversary, dilemma. We meet it head-on. Try to figure out what it is and how to figure out how to come up with we don’t take a knee. We don’t stop.”