Naval Academy rescinds offer of appointment for Maryland student who wrote racist messages

The Naval Academy has rescinded an offer of appointment to a Maryland student after the institution was notified of racist messages made by the student.
The student, who is from a Montgomery County high school, made racist, transphobic and sexist statements on chat platform Discord, including one that included saying he would make someone in the group chat his next rape victim.
The messages, which are from 2018, were recently shared on Twitter by one of the student’s classmates, who said he was harassing her after she used the phrase “All cops are bastards,” which is being used by some protesting police brutality and the recent death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who were killed by police.
After evaluating the “racist and inappropriate” messages made by the student, the Naval Academy Admission’s Character Review Committee recommended that the academy withdraw its offer of appointment for the student, said Dean of Admissions Bruce Latta in a statement.
Latta approved the recommendation, with Superintendent Vice Adm. Buck concurring with the dean’s decision.
“The Naval Academy does not condone racism or bigotry of any kind within the U.S. Naval Academy family, as it completely violates our Navy’s core values, and does not support the U.S. Naval Academy mission,” Latta said in the statement.
