Naval Academy midshipman hurt in aircraft crash near Easton Airport

A Naval Academy midshipman was sent to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after crashing a plane Thursday.
The midshipman, whose name was not released due to privacy concerns, was piloting a Trident Air single-engine aircraft when he crashed in a field near Easton Airport in Easton, Maryland, according to a release from the Naval Academy. The midshipman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The midshipman was flying the plane as part of the academy’s Powered Flight Program. The program gives midshipmen interested in a career as naval aviators the ability to learn to fly before attending the Naval Flight School, according to the release. Midshipman undergo intensive training and instructor-led flight before they can fly solo, if they qualify.
There was no one else in the plane.
It is unclear what caused the midshipman to crash. The National Transportation Safety Board, Maryland State Police and local firefighters responded to the crash.
This is the fifth aviation mishap for the U.S. Navy, according to the Naval Safety Center statistics, which had not been updated to include the crash.
The news of the crash comes a day after the academy announced the death of a midshipman while on leave. The midshipman has not yet been identified by the academy.