Family, friends remember Midshipman John Monroe Johnson as superhero

When Midshipman First Class John Monroe Johnson was 4 years old, he developed a fondness for superheroes.
A fondness that carried over into his outfit choices and his approach to each day. Under an Oxford dress shirt, accompanied with a tie and blue dress pants, he wore a Superman pajama shirt.
He, like Clark Kent, was in disguise.
Johnson wore this outfit to school and birthday parties, and once when dropped off at a birthday party, he told his mother that if anything bad were to happen, he would turn into Superman.
It was clear then that Johnson had a desire to protect people, his mother Kim Johnson said Thursday during a memorial for Johnson at the Naval Academy. He was a superhero for his brothers and home, and as Johnson grew into a sociable and kindhearted man.
Johnson, 22, died in a drowning accident on Dec. 15 while on vacation with friends. Johnson was buried at the Naval Academy Columbarium Friday.
“Many past moments with John did not last as long as I would like, and there will be no new moments,” his mother said.
Johnson would have graduated from the academy in the fall. The Naval Academy teaching of loyalty and patriotism appealed to the Superman in Johnson, his mother said.
“I’m comforted that part of John will always be here in this place, with his fellow midshipmen, faculty and staff. John’s life was a gift to me, a gift to us all,” she said. “And I’m confident that his gift will stay with us in the ways we relate to ourselves and in the ways we relate to others as we move forward.”
Johnson said she wanted to know her son’s life made a difference, and the stories she heard from his friends and fellow midshipmen confirmed that he did.
Johnson decided to pursue a career a service knowing it would be a difficult life that required hard work, his father, John Johnson, said during the memorial.
“He loved challenging himself,” John Johnson said. “He loved living a life of purpose. He loved his country, but most importantly loved his family, his friends, and his fellow midshipmen.”
Johnson always sought challenges since he was little, his father said. A young Johnson wrote in a journal that he played violin and enjoyed it because of the challenge. That carried through to his studies at the academy where he pursued the classes that would require him to work the hardest.
Johnson excelled at school and athletics, his father said. Except basketball. But even Superman had a weakness.
Johnson’s Superman alter ego was on display when it came to his younger brothers, brother Vance Johnson said. Growing up, Johnson was the older brother with many friends, while Vance Johnson had trouble meeting others, he said. But Johnson always made to include his brother.
Johnson tried to emulate his older brother, but then got a letter from him suggesting that the best personality to have was his own. That letter changed his life.
“Ultimately, it is true that John’s mythos is larger than life, and he had an impact on so many people in so many special ways,” Vance Johnson said. “However, when I think of John, I just think of the older brother who, out of love helped, his younger brother become comfortable in his own skin. For that, I will forever be grateful.”
Johnson, the superhero, was someone fellow midshipmen who looked up to. He was the person that helped others, midshipmen told his family during the memorial service. He was the person his friends could go to when they needed to talk. Or when they needed help with studies or life at the academy.
He excelled at every part of the academy mission, Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said during the service.
Johnson is buried by Buck’s parents, he said.
In honor of Johnson’s superhero personality and his love of the academy, his parents have started the Johnsons Scholars Program. The program will sponsor first and second class midshipmen studying mathematics who pursue research in theoretical math.