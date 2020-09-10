Naval Academy grants midshipmen liberty to go into Annapolis with restrictions

Midshipmen could be in downtown Annapolis as early as Thursday as the Naval Academy granted town liberty with restrictions for the weekend.
Commandant Thomas R. Buchanan informed the midshipmen of liberty in an email, according to various screenshots of the email posted to Instagram accounts. Buchanan confirmed the town liberty in his Wednesday Dant Daily Instagram story.
The liberty comes with restrictions, although the details of the limitations were not immediately known.
The Naval Academy is starting with test cases on Thursday and Friday, Buchanan said in his video. More midshipmen will be granted town liberty on Saturday and Sunday.
Midshipmen will be allowed to visit their sponsors with sponsor permission.
Liberty comes after there have been favorable results in COVID-19 testing, Buchanan said in his video.
“But we have good numbers and pretty optimistic about how this will go,” he said.
Structured liberty will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis, he said.
The decision to grant liberty comes after concerns from midshipmen that the lack of liberty was contributing to low morale on the yard, The Capital previously reported.
Latest Education
This article will be updated.