What’s on the menu? Naval Academy King Hall adjusts to coronavirus pandemic with to-go meals, tents and Instagram

Warrant Officer Aleithia Castro stood in the anchor of King Hall.
The anchor, a raised platform in the middle of the dining room, offers the best view of the entire operation that is feeding midshipmen at the Naval Academy, Castro said.
Not every midshipmen is back at the Naval Academy. The reform of the brigade is staggered throughout mid-September. Castro estimates the food services at the academy are currently feeding about 3,800 midshipmen.
Classes have already begun at the Naval Academy, the beginning to an academic year marked by changes and abnormalities. The Naval Academy, like many other higher education institutions, is trying to figure out how to educate students in the middle of a global pandemic.
And food services are no different.
Gone, for now, are the days of family-style dinners at tables. Instead, the academy has changed to cafeteria-style dining. Midshipmen enter through the east wing in their companies, where they line up for meals.
Companies come every 10 minutes, providing a steady, continuous flow of midshipmen throughout the three 90-minute dining periods, said Capt. Michael Jefferson, director of supply operations at the academy.
All meals are served in to-go containers. Midshipmen do not serve themselves. Even fixings for meals like burgers or tacos are individually packaged.
It takes several hours to prepare those fixings, Castro said. Even more so now that everything must be done individually.
“You’re talking about something that feeds 50 versus one taking the same time,” she said.
Meals are planned out, with help from a nutritionist, with goals to provide so many calories. Menus are posted to a Google document as well as on the dining hall’s new Instagram account.
On Tuesday, breakfast was scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage patties, milk, a banana and orange juice. Bananas and cereal were left out for midshipmen to grab throughout the day.
Lunch was beef tacos, Mexican rice and corn, fixings for a taco, chocolate milk and fruit. That meal provided 1,095 calories for the midshipmen.
For dinner, midshipmen were given a parmesan chicken sandwich, vegetables, chips, a side salad, chocolate milk and an orange.
Once midshipmen get their meals, plus some extras like granola bars or, on some days, desserts, they can take their food back to their rooms or to one of two tents set up with 54 tables. The tables can sit four midshipmen, in an attempt to keep physical distance.
Some midshipmen will eat outside on nicer days, Jefferson said.
Sitting in King Hall is not currently allowed due to the pandemic.
Had it not been for the pandemic there would have also been a salad bar and a protein bar. It would have been more self-serve, Castro said.
“There’s all these extra things that they used to have before,” she said.
This is the current plan for food services, although it has changed a couple times since plebes first arrived in June.
When plebes first came, they had to quarantine for two weeks, so food was served in prepackaged meals.
While the food service started implementing the current system Aug. 15, the to-go containers of food have been a staple of food for most of the returning midshipmen.
For those in restriction of movement or isolation, food is delivered by duty staff. It is prepared in King Hall so those midshipmen receive the same meals as everyone else.
The only ones that may have different meals are the athletes, which need more calories, Castro said.
Midshipmen shared a picture of their meal versus that of a football player’s meal on anonymous social media app Jodel. The midshipmen received veggie lasagna. The football players allegedly received lobster tail and steak.
Midshipmen have used social media to comment on the food they receive, including Jodel and Instagram. First, complaints were about the amount of food, especially in the beginning.
These complaints are not necessarily only at the Naval Academy. Students at New York University posted Tik Toks that went viral after showing the shabby meals they received while in quarantine.
Instead of Tik Tok, the midshipmen focused their social media energy on Instagram and Jodel. A new Instagram account Real Navy Nutrition was created to show pictures of the meals and ranking them based on taste, quantity and health. The account has not posted in four days, but a fair amount of the more recent posts were happy with the King Hall meals.
Recently, midshipmen have been sharing posts of moldy oranges and yogurt on Jodel and Instagram.
Castro said that they did have an issue with a supply of yogurt. It appeared there was a problem with the seal on the yogurt, which led to mold growing despite a good best eaten by date.
Castro and her team pulled the yogurts and went back to the vendor. The academy is working to get a refund for the bad yogurts, Jefferson said.
Like with almost everything else, quality and assurance by vendors and the academy have been affected by the pandemic. Less staff at vendors means problems like moldy yogurts might slip through, Jefferson said.
There will be issues, and when they arise, King Hall staff will try and counter them, Castro said. But the staff needs to know about the issues. She said she wished midshipmen would come to her or other staff instead of posting on Jodel or Instagram.
The King Hall Instagram helps counter some of the midshipmen social media, and the midshipmen have responded positively so far, Castro said.
In addition to menus, the Instagram features interviews with King Hall staff and midshipmen. It also allows midshipmen to submit feedback, Jefferson said, just one way midshipmen can tell the staff if there is a problem.
Castro knows King Hall looks and feels different because of the pandemic. While the staff will reevaluate King Hall operations, it is likely the cafeteria-style and tents will stay for the remainder of the semester.
“I’m hard on them because I want them to stay 6 feet away, but ultimately we do care about them,” Castro said.
King Hall by the numbers
1,000 to 1,5000 calories: the number of calories each meal has, not including extra snacks
5,700 pounds: how much protein is served a day
5-6 tons: how much food is served at King Hall each day
3,800: approximately how many midshipmen are being fed by King Hall each day