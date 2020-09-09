As Naval Academy tackles coronavirus, number of midshipmen in isolation unclear

While there are less than 2% of midshipmen positive for COVID-19 at the Naval Academy, the number of additional midshipmen being quarantined due to potential exposure is unknown.
While the Naval Academy is trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among midshipmen, it has set aside beds in Bancroft Hall to isolate those sick with the disease while others who may have been exposed quarantine.
The 130 beds that were set aside for isolation are part of the reason the academy made an agreement to house some midshipmen at St. John’s College. Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokeswoman for the academy, said that the space set aside has been enough.
The academy will not release the exact number of the students who tested positive, but Jenny Erickson, a spokeswoman for the academy, said there is no update on the 2% estimate.
Midshipmen who are quarantined have been potentially exposed to someone positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, while those in isolation are sick or positive for the virus.
Midshipmen in isolation who tested positive are released after 10 days if they have had no or decreasing symptoms in the past 72 hours. They must also not have a fever for the last 24 hours, Garas said in an email.
Those in quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19 are monitored for 14 days. If they show symptoms, they are tested and treated depending on the results. If symptom-free for 14 days, they are released, Garas said.
Any midshipmen showing influenza-like symptoms are tested for COVID-19 and placed into quarantine while awaiting their results, Garas said.
If the test is negative, midshipmen stay in quarantine and are retested on the seventh day of their quarantine.
Treatment and quarantine policy depends on the results of the second test.