First Class Midshipman John Johnson died in drowning accident while on leave from the Naval Academy

Johnson was a member of the 29th company and served as a company platoon commander. He studied mathematics while at the academy, held a 3.97 GPA and was part of the Trident Scholar Program. He was ranked in the top 100 academically and top 40 overall amongst his classmates. He received the Navy and Marine Corps Association Leadership Award in the 2019 academic year, and he spent most of his time at the academy on the Superintendent’s List.