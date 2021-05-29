Naval Academy midshipman who faced expulsion over tweets commissions, will go to flight school

An ensign who faced expulsion from the Naval Academy over a series of tweets deemed by the institution as inappropriate and, in some cases, racist, will eventually head to Pensacola after he commissioned Friday.
Ensign Chase Standage, who is currently working toward a post-graduate degree at the University of Maryland, commissioned and graduated from the Naval Academy Friday. Following his post-graduate work, he will head to Pensacola for flight school, according to the Naval Academy.
Standage completed remediation and met all of his graduation requirements, according to a spokesperson from the academy. He received an assignment even though he did not initially receive one during service selection.
Standage sued Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck and the secretary of the Navy, at the time Kenneth Braithwaite, to block his expulsion from the Naval Academy after the academy moved to separate him over his tweets. The academy claimed the basis for expulsion was that Standage violated the academy’s social media policy and had unbecoming behavior for a midshipman.
In his lawsuit, Standage, through attorney Jeffrey McFadden, argued that Buck and Braithwaite violated his First and Fifth amendments because he was being separated due to his speech, as well as issues with his administrative hearings.
Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, who chairs the Board of Visitors, said in a statement he expects that the board will be briefed about Standage’s lawsuit settlement, which happened in February. But the academy’s Board of Visitors cannot meet until Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reviews military committees and boards, he said.
“As I’ve said before, there is no place for racism, bigotry or calls for violence against civilians in our nation’s military and military academies,” Ruppersberger, D-Baltimore County, said.
As the country broke out in protests over the police killing of George Floyd, Standage, whose parents are police officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, sent out approximately 40 tweets over the course of a week.
Some of the tweets called for military action against protestors, which he sometimes referred to as antifa, the umbrella term for a group of people who fight fascism, sometimes in violent manners. Standage argued his tweets were influenced by former President Donald Trump who called antifa domestic terrorists.
His tweets also included statements deemed racist by the academy. These included comments on welfare and saying Breonna Taylor, who was also killed by police, “received justice” when she was killed.
After Buck moved to separate Standage following an investigation, the ensign filed a lawsuit on Sept. 30 to prevent his expulsion. The lawsuit was initially dismissed in December after Judge Ellen Hollander ruled Standage had not exhausted all of his options, preventing Hollander from being able to rule on the case.
Standage reopened the case in January after Buck made the official recommendation to the assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve for Standage’s separation.
Hollander then denied Standage’s preliminary injunction request because it was uncertain if Standage would prevail on his First Amendment case. First Amendment protections in the military differ from those granted to civilians because the military can ban speech that affects the good order and discipline.
Standage appealed the case to the Fourth Circuit before ultimately settling. Although the details of the settlement were not made public, the academy said Saturday he completed remediation and he did commission and graduate.
McFadden did not return a call for comment.
Hollander, in the hearings about the case, called the tweets politically incorrect and, in some cases, “repugnant.” However, she questioned the harsh punishment of separation for a senior in college and asked why remediation was not an option.
Buck, in his official separation recommendation, said he was concerned that Standage acted poorly while in distress and that if he had not learned in three years at the Naval Academy, remediation may not be helpful.
If Standage had been separated, he would not have been able to complete his graduate education. He also faced owing three years of service or nearly $174,000.