Naval Academy midshipmen to return to Annapolis this week

The summer is almost over for midshipmen.
First-class midshipmen will return to the Naval Academy by 6 p.m. Wednesday, while midshipmen in their second and third years at the academy are due to return by 4 p.m. Thursday, academy spokesperson Cmdr. Alana Garas said in an email.
It is the norm for firsties to return a day earlier than the rest of the midshipmen, minus the plebe class, which has been at the academy since Induction Day, Garas said. Last year, the brigade reformation was staggered over several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All midshipmen will also stay in Bancroft Hall, unlike the 2020-2021 academic year, during which some midshipmen stayed at neighboring St. John’s College in the fall semester and some stayed with family, sponsors or friends in the spring in order to free up space in Bancroft for isolation and quarantine.
It is unclear if quarantine space will be needed this year in Bancroft.
Last year, there was a two week period where midshipmen were restricted access to most of the academy and spent a majority of time in their rooms, where meals were delivered to them.
COVID-19 should have little impact on the school year, outside of masks required indoors, as ordered by the Department of Defense, since the academy is in an area of substantial transmission.
Non-vaccinated midshipmen will be required to wear masks outside when social distancing is not possible. Non-vaccinated midshipmen will also be tested upon arrival.
Approximately 98% of midshipmen are vaccinated, Garas previously told The Capital. In September, it’s likely 100% of midshipmen will be vaccinated in line with the DOD mandating the vaccine for all service members.
Already, normalcy is returning to the academy, with Parent’s Weekend for the plebe class taking place last weekend. The academy will also host a second Herndon Climb, this time for the class of 2023, which could not do it in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The climb will take place Sunday, at 1 p.m., a few days after the brigade reforms. The first day of classes for midshipmen is Monday.