Naval Academy alumni come together, through social media, to bring holiday cheer to midshipmen

A group of Naval Academy alumni has come together to try and bring a little holiday cheer to midshipmen on the Yard.
The Naval Academy announced last week that midshipmen would not be allowed to leave the Yard for the Thanksgiving holiday, reversing the decision to allow midshipmen to have overnight liberty.
With midshipmen morale already teetering, after spending weeks on the Yard at the beginning of the semester, some alumni turned to social media to come up with ways to help celebrate Thanksgiving.
It’s been a bit of a grassroots effort with different alumni posting ideas on social media to help.
One alumni, Brian Dunn, a Mount Airy resident who graduated in 2008, posted on social media suggesting that they raise money to purchase food. Holland put something on social media and quickly raised $3,000 in three days.
Dunn runs the Forever Firstie, and he used the account to promote the fundraiser.
“Mids just found out they can’t leave for Thanksgiving,” Dunn wrote on the account. “If interested in sponsoring a wardroom party please DM me with your email.”
It grew from there, Dunn said, with 484 people reaching out to help. With the 484 people pitching in, they were able to raise $21,000.
“Just an incredible response from that group of people, Holland said.
Originally, the plan was to purchase food, possibly some pizzas. But Dunn found that it would be easier to give the money to the companies to help spruce up their wardrooms or put on a smaller event.
He held a Zoom call with the commanders of all 30 companies to figure out the best way to disperse the money.
Another alumni group on Instagram, Old Goat Club, also helped to spread the word, gathering more awareness and people. They also promoted ideas from others, who came up with different ways to reach out to the mids.
One idea was to email midshipmen using the same alpha code an alumnus had while attending the academy. The alpha code is the ID number midshipmen use at the academy. Each email is the last digits of their class year with the alpha number, so a class of 2021 midshipmen would have an email with 21 and the alpha code.
Using that method, some alumni have sent emails using their old alpha codes and then current class years.
That’s helped connect midshipmen with alumni who served in positions the students may be interested in or seek advice, the Instagram page owners said in an email.
Some alumni have also been able to send care packages to midshipmen who they’ve connected to via email.
Another way people gave back is by sending care packages to their old P.O. Boxes at the academy. The Old Goat Club page has helped arrange packages for specific midshipmen as well.
Beyond helping lift morale for the midshipmen, the alumni have now been able to foster stronger connections.
The alumni know what it is like to go through the Naval Academy, Dunn said, and what it means to be stuck on the Yard.
“We’re all aware of what it’s like to be on the campus,” he said. “It can certainly be tough when you’re locked up there for a long period of time.”