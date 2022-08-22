Naval Academy Primary School in Annapolis opens academic year by adding sixth grade, and it’s not stopping there

6th grade math teacher, Sharnice Berry, goes over the schedule at the beginning of class. The Naval Academy Primary School, that serves military families based in Annapolis, is expanding and welcomed 6th graders for the first time on Monday, its first day of classes. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The Naval Academy Primary School welcomed its first cohort of sixth graders Monday, part of an effort to expand the private institution to eventually serve children from prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Head of School Robyn Green greeted students and parents as they streamed into the school located on Naval Support Activity Annapolis property at Greenbury Point since 1949.

“This is going to be a big, new adventure,” said parent Erin Ferner.

Ferner, her partner Joe, and other parents were gathered at the school Monday to see students off on their first day, and to watch them raise the American flag over NAPS for the first time this school year. She said she has three children at the school — a kindergartner, a fourth grader and a sixth grader.

The chance to help establish the upper grades at NAPS is an exciting opportunity, Ferner said.

The school moved into the former Bachelor Officer Quarters building located on Naval Support Activity Annapolis property at Greenbury Point in 1949 and has been there ever since. The families of Naval Academy employees and military members are prioritized for admission, but a connection to the military is not required for enrollment.

This year, the school secured more space in the building from the Navy, allowing them to launch the new grade level, Green said.

Nicknamed the “Anchor Room,”he floor of the sixth graders’ new classroom is Navy blue and dotted with gold anchors. An alumnus painted a mural on one wall, featuring the State House dome, children at play and the underside of the Naval Academy Bridge.

In addition to modern amenities, like a digital smart board, there are hallmarks of a grade school classroom, such as a bookshelf filled with adventuresome titles like Nancy Drew and The Hobbit.

Teacher Sharnice Berry reviewed the schedule, telling students what to expect now that they’re back in school. While there are just seven sixth graders right now, the hope is the small class and the two teachers leading it will pioneer the first-ever middle school program at NAPS.

For Green, it is the realization of a goal she set in 2018, which was shortly deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A former middle school teacher, Green saw firsthand the struggles students experienced when transitioning from elementary to middle school — a bigger space, multiple teachers and pressure to make new friends.

She knew for some students a small environment like NAPS, without those larger pressures, would be more successful. Naps enrollment is 278, up from 208 four years ago. The school is still figuring out where it will find or create more space for seventh and eighth grade students, but Green said they are determined to continue expanding.

The additional grade also will be a help for families with multiple children, so they can keep all their kids under one school house roof for longer. NAPS finance and human resource employee Shannon Casper, also a sixth grade parent, said families have been asking for the additional grade.

In a community with many military families, who might stay in Annapolis for only three years, having one school students can attend all three years is important.

“It allows them to stay at their constant,” she said.

Green said they will add seventh grade in the 2023-2024 school year, and eighth grade in the 2024-2025 school year.

Ultimately, NAPS will serve children age 3 through eighth grade, she said.