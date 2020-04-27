Anne Arundel chapter of the NAACP, others to hold virtual town hall on coronavirus impact on education

The local county chapter for NAACP and other county organizations will hold a virtual town hall to discuss how coronavirus has impacted educational opportunities.
The virtual public forum will go over issues such as disparities in resources for students of color and the Anne Arundel County Board of Education’s plan to make sure all students receive an equitable education.
Superintendent George Arlotto, President of Anne Arundel County Community College Dawn Lindsay and President of Anne Arundel County Board of Education Michelle Corkadel are all panelists set to speak during the town hall on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
The meeting comes a week after the county’s chapter president called the school board’s decision to offer either pass or fail or a traditional letter grade for certain county students inequitable.
The meeting will be streamed on the chapter’s Facebook page and questions can be submitted live or to the email townhall@annearundelcountynaacp.org.
Other organizations involved include the Caucus of African American Leaders, the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County (UBC), March on Maryland and Connecting the Dots.