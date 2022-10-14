Monarch Academy Annapolis teacher struck by car at drop-off Friday morning

A teacher who was struck and injured by a vehicle Friday morning at Monarch Academy Annapolis was resting at home Friday afternoon after a trip a Shock Trauma in Baltimore, according to a school official.

The teacher was accidentally hit by a vehicle driven by a parent who was dropping their child off in the designated drop-off zone at the school, said Hughes Johnson of The Children’s Guild in a statement.

Monarch Academy Annapolis is a public contract school operated by The Children’s Guild, which also runs contract schools in Laurel and Glen Burnie. It is located at 2000 Capital Drive in a renovated building that once housed The Capital’s printing presses.

The teacher was taken to Shock Trauma by ambulance, was discharged Friday afternoon and was resting at home afterward, Johnson said. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m., Johnson said.

“Monarch Academy Annapolis began an immediate review of its vehicular and bus traffic procedures with the school’s operations staff to determine if any logistical adjustments need to be made to the student drop-off zone moving forward,” Johnson wrote.

In a letter written to families, Monarch Annapolis Principal Shae Johnson reminded parents to follow pick-up and drop-off procedure, and to maintain a safe speed while at the school. The incident was upsetting for anyone who witnessed it, she wrote, saying that school counselors and administrators are available to talk with students, staff or parents who had questions.