A Monarch Academy Annapolis parent, concerned about inclusiveness, launched a petition to remove the principal. She was removed from the PTA.

Weeks after the mother of two students at the Monarch Academy launched a petition drive to remove the principal, she was removed from the PTA board.
Ashley Hillary has collected more than 400 signatures on a petition calling for the removal of Principal Rachel Amstutz, claiming she doesn’t support a diverse learning environment.
“Currently, the makeup of our school does not represent the school population or the community that we were aiming to build,” said Hillary, who is Black.
Monarch Academy Annapolis is entering its third school year on Tuesday, run by a regional nonprofit under contract to Anne Arundel County Public Schools to reduce crowding in the Annapolis area school cluster. Amstutz is just the second principal, taking over last fall.
This summer, filled with protests over police violence aimed at Black people, also has raised questions about the role schools play for children. The county Board of Education recently adopted a resolution supporting efforts at social justice.
Amstutz released a statement saying that “every school has its triumphs and challenges,” citing that almost 100 school staff are returning to the school.”
“We are especially eager to help our students learn to rise above the hate and bigotry that exists in our society and develop them into citizens that will be a part of creating a more inclusive and accepting world,” she wrote.
The dispute began over the summer.
Hillary, who was in charge of PTA efforts on diversity and inclusion, expressed concerns about diversity among the staff, turnover and a need for a more inclusive environment for children at Monarch.
Her children have been at the school since it opened in 2017. She saw its opening as a chance to have “a real Annapolis school with a sense of community with all neighborhoods represented and all backgrounds represented.”
In August, she posted her concerns on Facebook that Amstutz is a white woman from Pasadena without a background of showing support for students of Black and Hispanic children. Both groups make up a large portion of the student body.
After Hillary’s Facebook post, she was called to an emergency PTA board meeting held virtually on Monday to determine if she should still hold the diversity and inclusion position for the school’s PTA.
During that meeting, she was voted off the board by a majority of the members, which cited Monarch Academy Annapolis PTA bylaws. The PTA sent a letter to the school community stating that county and state PTA advised the board to remove Hillary from her position. The board is now looking to fill the position.
In her petition, Hillary claims Amstutz has not shown strong leadership, causing staff members to leave. She also said Amstutz has not worked to build the school culture.
The Children’s Guild Alliance, which operates the school and two others in Anne Arundel County, released a statement to The Capital saying concerns brought up in the petition are being taken seriously.
Last week, parents took part in focus groups with school staff to create “a plan to host a series of town halls to ensure families have a vehicle to share their voice and contribute to the inclusive school culture we strive to develop,” according to the statement.
In a letter sent out to parents, dated Aug. 27, Chief of Educational Services Kathy Lane said the school is working to create more diverse partnerships with families and the school.
“With COVID-19 still rampant and the heightened awareness of the myriad of inequalities in our society, we are keenly aware that adding 250+ new families to a school community as diverse as ours creates a layer of complexity to the already daunting task of education our school community in a distance learning platform while prioritizing the need to build a strong and inclusive school culture,” Lane wrote.
Before Hillary voiced her concerns with the school leadership on social media, she said she had questions when the school hired Amstutz last school year. Hillary said her son’s teacher, who is Black, left.
“They are creating an environment that’s not well represented so that all students can thrive,” she said.
Before Amstutz was hired, 16 staff members left in the 2018-19 school year, and 22 staff left in the 2019-20 school year, Lane said. She said the student population has grown from 605 in 2017 to 741 in 2019 and so staffing has increased to accommodate — making turnover comparisons difficult.
“Additionally, when a founding principal leaves and a new principal is assigned, there are naturally occurring transitions related to staff turnover, as well as those associated with relocations, retirements, change in profession, promotions, and choosing different positions in the school system, to name a few,” she said in a statement.
Lane said the school is still in “startup year,” experiencing high staff and family turnover.
PTA President Elizabeth Noble said the board supports diversity and inclusion as well as hiring staff to reflect the school community. The PTA has not said which bylaw Hillary violated.
“We as a PTA support a more diverse staff that represents the community within the school, from my knowledge of the school and the guild — they are continuing to recruit and attract a diverse staff,” Noble said.
Noble said the PTA is working with the Children’s Guild Alliance and school administration to hold events that go over issues like unconscious biases or the mental health impact the pandemic has left on children. These events will help foster the different diversities in the school, she said.
School officials said under Amstutz, the school created a family and student support position and a bilingual outreach coordinator to engage more with school families.
As protests erupted this summer across the country and in the county, schools in the county have had raw and painful conversations on how racism and discriminatory behavior can negatively impact the lives of Black students.
Hillary said she wanted to see Monarch Academy also begin to dismantle systemic issues of racism by starting at the educational level.
“Education is a big start. The kids and their neighborhoods and where they come from, they go to school for a sense of comfort and understanding and to learn and truly be seen,” she said.
After the shooting death of a Bates Middle student this summer, Hillary said she wanted to do something for the children of Annapolis because of the tragedy so close to home.
Monarch Academy officials responded that they could not do something because of the coronavirus pandemic but recommended students contact the school counselor, she said.
“Why shouldn’t we show up for the mother and the other mothers whose children experienced a tragedy in your city?” she asked.
Despite no longer being on the PTA, Hillary said will continue to work on creating a diverse community at the school.