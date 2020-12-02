Naval Academy midshipmen raise 75,000 pounds of food for local food bank as part of Harvest for the Hungry

As the president of the Midshipman Action Group, Midshipman 1st Class Elana Kozak faced a unique challenge.
For the past 11 years, midshipmen collected food for the Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank as part of Harvest for the Hungry through a partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Last year, the midshipmen raised at least 60,000 pounds of food, a bar that Kozak wanted to exceed.
Usually, the food drive is in person, with midshipmen reaching into the community and collecting food in their dorms. But this year, as with so many other events at the academy, COVID-19 presented a problem. For the majority of the semester, midshipmen were not able to leave the Yard, which essentially eliminated shopping in person.
Instead, the Midshipman Action Group decided to collect food online and send it directly to the food bank.
“And honestly, it went very well,” Kozak said. “There were very few issues. We donated more food than last year. So we really adapted to the new restrictions and COVID-19 environment pretty well.”
The financial strains of the pandemic also meant there were more people using the food bank, increasing the amount of food that needed to be donated. The Midshipman Action Group stepped up to the challenge, Kozak said. In the end, they raised 75,000 pounds of food.
Competition is a component of the annual food drive, and 2020 was no different. One of the battalions got very competitive, and some of the companies raised over 5,000 pounds of food each, Kozak said.
The top company was the 17th company, which raised 8,916 pounds. The 18th company followed with 8,494.9 pounds, and the 19th company came in third with 5,350.9 pounds.
It was up to each midshipman to decide what to buy and where to donate. Kozak said she believes all midshipmen were involved in the drive to some extent.
“It was heartwarming to see that everyone was still involved,” she said.
Service is an essential part of being a midshipman, Kozak said. Many are in positions where they can give back.
But there is also a spirit of giving at the academy, said Miriam Stanicic, academy community relations director. Part of the mantra at the institution is that service to the nation starts with community service.
“But you also have to know that they were never satisfied,” Stanicic said. “They always thought, ‘Oh, if we can do 60, we can do 65,000, we can do 70.’ And so it was always a competition for the greater good.”
The Midshipman Action Group had a tracker to see how much food was donated, Kozak said. So while the initial goal was to donate more than the previous year, the goal kept growing as more food was sent to the food bank.
For next year, with the pandemic hopefully gone, Kozak said she hopes the group can get even more food donated. Now that it did a drive through a virtual platform, it can do a mix of virtual and in-person.
The chaplains also usually get their parishes involved, which was limited this year, Stanicic said. Having the food collected in dormitories can be motivation, so Kozak wants that aspect to come back.
“We saw how much we can do in the virtual, like we thought that the virtual environment would be more difficult,” she said. “And then we went and surpassed our goals.”