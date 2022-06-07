Naval Academy announces death of midshipman on leave

A midshipman died early Tuesday morning while on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy, the academy announced.

The midshipman’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin are notified. The Brigade of Midshipmen, faculty and staff were notified of the midshipman’s death Tuesday morning, the academy said.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The academy has made counseling services available to mids, faculty and staff through chains of command, academy chaplains and the Midshipmen Development Center.

This article may be updated.