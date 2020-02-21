The Naval Academy discovered a midshipman died overnight, after he was found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall, according to a Facebook post by the academy.
Foul play is not suspected, the post states. The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff and coaches were notified of the midshipman’s death Friday morning.
The Naval Academy is withholding the identity of the midshipman for 24 hours after the next of kin is identified.
This is the second death this year, and the 11th midshipman death since 2012. Naval Academy sophomore Duke Carrillo died while taking a semi-annual physical readiness test Feb. 8.
The circumstances surrounding Carrillo’s death are being investigated by the academy.
Counseling services and support are available to those at the academy.