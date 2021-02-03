Anne Arundel health department changes guidance, recommends reopening schools regardless of COVID-19 case rate

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health released new guidance on reopening schools Wednesday and the coronavirus case metrics that previously outlined when it was safe to reopen are no longer included.
On Tuesday, school officials told staff that they must return to school buildings by Feb. 17, and announced the reopening of applied technology schools and developmental centers in mid-February.
The guidance behind that decision was released the following day. While prior guidance used a range of case rates to inform when groups of students could return, this guidance does not use the case rate. The case rate is the number of people per 100,000 who have COVID-19 in the county.
The new guidance recommends opening in person as long as cleaning, testing, distancing and contract tracing are in place, an option for remote learning exists, and the school is able to operate. There is no consideration for the case rate, which was 27.15 Wednesday.
“[State] guidance no longer relies on case rate metrics in light of data and research across a broad range of case rates and percent positivity that shows that COVID-19 ‘transmission in schools is relatively uncommon,’” the department says on its website.
The department said it would continue to update the reopening guidance, which can be found on its website.
The Board of Education will hear an update on reopening from Superintendent George Arlotto Wednesday evening.