Meade Middle School students injured by pepper spray Tuesday afternoon, officials say

Several Meade Middle School students were evaluated by medics Tuesday afternoon after pepper spray was discharged on a school bus carrying 50 students, according to an Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson.

The bus stopped at Route 32 near Route 198 when the pepper spray was released, prompting school officials to call medics to the scene, county schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said Tuesday evening.

Crews evaluated students who had been exposed to the pepper spray, Mosier said. Three students were taken to hospitals to be evaluated further, and were expected to be released Tuesday evening. The remaining students were taken home on a replacement bus.

Two students were involved in the discharge of pepper spray, Mosier said, noting he was not sure of their roles. He said the school is taking “appropriate action” regarding those students.