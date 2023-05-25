Meade High School listed on Zillow for $42,069 in suspected senior prank

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As housing prices continue to increase, maybe consider buying a high school for the low, low price of $42,069.

No, Meade High School is not really for sale, but the senior joke still landed with Anne Arundel County school officials. The listing surfaced on Zillow earlier this week but has since been deleted by the property listing website.

The school, located on the Fort George G. Meade military base in northwestern Anne Arundel County was listed as a 20-bedroom, 15-bathroom single-family home complete with sewage issues, rodents and insects and “complementary trash-scented air freshener and water issues!”

The school, built in 1977, is listed as being more than 230 years old and described as a “half-working jail on sale for a steal,” according to a tongue-in-cheek description. The page also lists a “nice spacious kitchen and dining room with a private basketball court,” and don’t forget the private study. However, there is a hefty Home Owner Association fee of $10,000.

In a nod to ongoing construction at the school, the listing notes “dangerous unfinished sections that could cost you your life!!!”

School officials such as Bob Mosier, the spokesperson for the school system, said that he became aware of the Meade senior prank on Tuesday and thought it was funny and very creative.

“To be quite honest, it’s a funny prank,” Mosier said. “Nobody got hurt, no property was damaged, and it was very creative; however, the listers seemed to have greatly underestimated the value of this amazing piece of real estate.”

Students at Broadneck High School pulled a similar senior prank in late May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of listing the property on online, the students created a giant “FOR SALE” banner from a blue tarp and tape.

“Vacant Since March,” the sign read, a nod to schools closing during the pandemic. “100+ rooms, full-size gym, turf field, plenty of parking, and good security system.”

While the Zillow listing is no longer available online for view, the page now says “Note: This property is not currently for sale or for rent on Zillow. The description and property data below may’ve been provided by a third party, the homeowner or public records.”

