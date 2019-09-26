Presentation to school board on Meade High highlights programs, points to discipline referral data

The Board of Education heard a presentation on Meade High School Wednesday that reviewed programs for students and discipline referral data, as the school system has not received data it requested on juvenile citations from police.
School board member Candace Antwine asked for more information in a previous meeting on juvenile charges by school police officers, expressing concern that more than 180 were at Meade High within one school year.
Antwine, who represents the district that includes Meade High, requested more information in response to the report by The Capital that on average 68 juvenile citations were issued in high schools in the 2017 to 2018 school year.
But the data was not provided Wednesday, as two school officials said that they sent in a request to the Anne Arundel Police Department and are still waiting.
Deputy Superintendent Monique Jackson did review referral data to show that over half of discipline referrals are for freshmen. The reasons could include insubordination, tardiness or bringing weapons or drugs to school. Jackson did point out that the number drops once students get used to a high school setting.
“As students become more acclimated to high school, they are less likely to receive a referral,” Jackson said.
The data provided was from school years 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019. Other referral data included that nearly 90% of students at Meade High School had 0 or 1 referral.
The presentation also highlighted programs available at Meade High School such as Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) and International Baccalaureate (IB). The school also partners with Homeland Security through a signature program.
Antwine asked for the citation data still once it is made available. School board member Melissa Ellis also asked about possible programs to help middle school students transition to high school.
Jackson talked about an early warning list used by the school system by reviewing data on attendance and referrals of 8th graders. Resources like counseling and school readiness then is offered to help those students.
“We make sure that if there are early-on connections we absolutely do so,” she said.
The school system tracks arrests and citations as part of a wider review and must send arrest data to the Maryland State Department of Education. These reports are part of what the student handbook calls “level of consequence,” when a child commits an offense or violation like possession of alcohol and drugs, arson, assault, bias behavior and bullying.
During the public comment period, people read letters from former students who went to Meade High School who said it is a good school.
“There has always been a negative limelight, Meade High has provided a variety of role models to help shape (students),” Sarah Bonise read from one letter.