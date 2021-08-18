Anne Arundel residents protest mask mandates ahead of county Board of Education meeting

About 20 people held signs on the road outside the Anne Arundel County Board of Education building Wednesday protesting a mask mandate at county schools and were met with a handful of others encouraging the requirement.
Pasadena resident Amy Willey, who has a student in the school system, held a sign up that read, “My child, my choice,” as cars passed by on Riva Road. She said she was unable to get a spot to speak during public comment at the board meeting but has sent emails to the school system expressing frustration.
“If people want to wear the mask, then wear a mask,” Willey said.
On the other side of the road entering the parking lot for the school system’s building, County Council member Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, was with a handful of others holding signs emphasizing safety.
Rodvien’s sign read, “Keep my school safe.” In her day job as a middle school teacher, she said she normally has 35 to 45 students in a class and, because of their age range, some are able to be vaccinated against the coronavirus but not the younger portion of the class who can’t yet get the vaccine.
“We want to make sure schools can stay open,” she said, also noting by mandating masks, vulnerable family members at home are more protected.
Superintendent George Arlotto announced at the beginning of August that students, teachers, staff and visitors will need to wear masks again inside Anne Arundel County Public School buildings. The Board of Education broke from a recess following the announcement to discuss the mandate.
The mask announcement followed similar decisions by the state’s largest school systems and the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that students wear masks indoors this school year to prevent the spread of the delta variant.
The meeting Wednesday is the first regular meeting since the board’s recess and the mask announcement.
Davidsonville resident Alan McIntyre, who has grandchildren in the school system, was among those with signs outside the meeting. He said he was there because he and others want to be able to make decisions for their kids, and those that want to wear masks can choose to.
“Where does it stop?” McIntyre said.
As the meeting started around noon, most of the sign-holders left or went inside to the meeting, where attendees were greeted at the door with a handout sheet outlining protocols, such as wearing masks at all times and staying seated during the meeting. Some people holding signs in favor of the mask mandate continued to stand on Riva Road.
Capital Gazette reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this article.
Latest Education
This article will be updated.